MATT RESNICK
The Kansas Office of Broadband Development was in Chanute on Thursday as part of a statewide listening tour.
Housed under the Kansas Department of Commerce, KOBD Director Jade Piros De Carvalho was a featured speaker.
At the Alliance Room in the Memorial Building, Piros De Carvalho outlined the state’s five-year strategic broadband plan, as well as its digital equity plan. While doing so, Piros De Carvalho sought feedback from attendees as they shape the plan.
“We don’t have to spend a lot of time today speaking to you about critical broadband access because we’re kind of preaching to the choir in groups like this,” Piros De Carvalho said. “But we really do appreciate you lending your insights and expertise for the framework we are trying to accomplish.”
She said the listening tour seeks to impart holistic comprehension of gaps that exist within broadband access and usage throughout the state. Federal programs exist that address affordability and she wants to educate the public on those. Other topics pertained to resources and equipment needs. She spoke of individuals and families that may encounter affordability issues with broadband and related devices, as well as lack the skills necessary to utilize a broadband connection.
“If you don’t have a tablet or laptop, you’re probably not getting the full benefit of a broadband connection,” she said. “If you don’t have the digit skills needed to operate that device, you’re definitely not taking advantage of telehealth or learning opportunities through online educational training. Or the ability to work from home or apply for a job online. Our office wants to shore up those gaps.”
She defined the gap as the digital divide.
“The digital divide refers to the gap that exists between those who have that critical broadband infrastructure access and skills necessary, and those who don’t,” she said.
Piros De Carvalho added that the pandemic amplified the importance of broadband infrastructure.
“It highlighted that broadband is no longer a luxury, but very much a necessity if people want to fully engage in our economy,” she said.
The minimum that each state will receive for broadband infrastructure in coming years is $100 million.
“The state is poised to get hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to help shore up those gaps,” noting that KOBD was established by Governor Laura Kelly in late 2020 in order to ensure that every Kansan had access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet. Kansas ranks among the bottom tier of states when it comes to the digital divide, Piros De Carvalho said.
“That is by a definition of broadband that is (universally) considered obsolete,” she said in reference to megabytes per second. “So we have a lot of work to do because it is Governor Kelly’s goal to make Kansas one of the top 10 states for broadband access by 2030.”
Piros De Carvalho said that the planning phase will look to identify communities that have been adversely impacted by the digital divide. She said it entails asset mapping.
“What kind of assets or resources do you have in your community now,” she said, mentioning entities such as a public library and community organizations that offer online education services and will loan devices. “So what do you have and what do you not have?”
Katie Young, representing Wichita State University’s Public Policy and Management Center, also spoke at the event. Young split the tables up into focus groups, asking a series of six questions. One question asked about a time that your community was impacted because it was unable to access the internet or devices, or did not know how to use them, further asking who was most impacted and what the net loss to the community was. Another question centered on the benefits to the community if everyone had access to internet devices and knew how to use them.
“In your view, what would it look like for these problems to be solved?”
Jim Zaleski, Executive Director at City of Parsons & Labette County Economic Development & Tourism, said he’s hoping to gain a better perspective of how broadband partnerships and coalitions work.
“We don’t know what we don’t know,” he said, adding that he previously encountered grant-related obstacles. “So I stole some ARPA money from our county to do a feasibility study just to learn what we don’t know.”
Other patron concerns revolved around accessibility in rural areas. It was also stated that the rise in individuals working from home negatively affected local students due to shrinking broadband availability, forcing people to relocate in some cases. It was further implied that upgraded broadband availability will help to alleviate the local housing crisis.
City Commissioner Phil Chaney was present, telling The Tribune that he plans on reporting his observations of the meeting at a future city commission meeting.
“The state needs to understand and be aware that there is a need for broadband internet, and hopefully support us and help us with grants like we received before and potentially new grants,” he said. “So we can get everybody in the city of Chanute linked up to fiber as fast as we can without going into debt or anything like that. Right now, it’s rolling along perfectly and working pretty well. We’re one of the only communities that has it set up the way that we do.”
Piros De Carvalho was also hopeful that individuals would take the department’s Kansas Broadband Roadshow survey, found on the Department of Commerce KOBD website. Piros De Carvalho said she was impressed by attendees’ overall engagement.
“I was really pleased by the caliber of feedback from the audience,” she said. “It was a really engaged audience and every single table had a unique perspective.”
