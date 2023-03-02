Broadband discussion

Jade Piros De Carvalho engages with attendees during a breakout session in the Alliance Room Thursday. Seated to Piros De Carvalho’s right, John Terry, of Iola-based internet service provider KwiKom Communications, discussed the need for broadband fiber connectivity in Galesburg. At right is Neosho County Community College Dean of Operations/Chief Information Officer Sudhir Kamath.

 

 Matt Resnick | Tribune

MATT RESNICK

matt@chanute.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments