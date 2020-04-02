GREG LOWER
With the current health crisis involving the coronavirus (COVID-19), Orizon Aerostructures is taking its technology from aviation to medicine.
Officials are working with area hospitals on prototypes of N-95 surgical masks and protective face shields used by healthcare professionals dealing with COVID-19, Senior Executive Assistant Deb Poe said. The prototypes use Orizon’s 3D printing capabilities.
“We are hopeful that Orizon can play a role in protecting our associates and others in our communities,” she said.
Vice President of Human Resources Jay Crumrine said the company is working with medical professionals, including those at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, to determine if the prototypes and design will meet their specifications and requirements. He said they will not begin production until the design has been approved, and will know more about production then.
All Orizon facilities are open and operating full shifts, Crumrine said, and are included in the critical manufacturing sector under the Kansas Governor’s stay-at-home order.
“As you understand, this is a fluid situation and information changes daily,” he said.
Crumrine said that at this time Orizon is committed to continuing operations without the need to furlough or lay off personnel. He said Orizon does not have any employees or family members who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Crimrine said the company is engaged in communication and practices to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on the outbreak.
