MATT RESNICK
Chanute’s Downtown Revitalization Committee met for its regular monthly board meeting Tuesday evening, with the meeting highlighted by a brief outdoor tour of a downtown building.
Prior to departing for the tour, the committee fell short of a quorum and thus, took no action on any agenda items. Committee member and Neosho County Community College affiliate Kelly Colter inquired about doing a mulch of downtown prior to Artist Alley at the end of September.
“August and September (events) are already filling up at the college,” Colter said. “So if we’re going to do a mulch before Artist Alley, I need to get that on the calendar ASAP.”
The committee determined it would not be necessary, due to the downtown district already having been mulched this past spring.
Most of the remaining discussion centered on several board members’ recent trip to Independence, and the tidy appearance of that downtown district. Board members were given a guided tour of downtown buildings, which was described at the meeting as “very cool” and that businesses were being “recruited” to downtown.
“It reinforced the fact that even if you fix up (downtown), we still have to have people generating the revenue,” one committee member said. “What really stuck out to me, on every building, they researched it and had a plaque — the year it was built and what the building was used for.”
It was also mentioned that specific areas in downtown Independence were designated as historic. The committee briefly touched on the historic designation process, whether that be related to the National Historic Register or the Kansas Historic Register. One committee member posited “Are we on the historical route, are we not on the historical route?”
“The first time this committee crashed and burned, it was purely historical stuff,” said City Commissioner Phillip Chaney. “But now they’ve softened the (Historical Register) restrictions a lot. There for a while, you had to have the granting to try to make it (happen).”
Colter described a recent visit to downtown Overland Park.
“Living there (previously), I didn’t realize how awesome it actually was until I went back last weekend,” she said. “I went to their downtown Farmers Market area and one thing I noticed was color. Everything that caught my eye was in-your-face colorful.”
She also mentioned how downtown OP marketed local businesses with designations on sidewalks pointing to the business location.
“I just feel like we’re so drab downtown,” Colter said, “and I think that’s what makes our buildings standout as disheveled. Because we’re all brown, there’s no real flowers. Let’s paint a building pink.”
Discussion shifted to downtown events and programs.
“I still feel like we’re so piecemeal,” Colter said. “The chamber has their own thing, Main Street (Chanute) has their own thing. I’ve been on this committee since January and I still don’t even know what the true logistics of all the programs are. So that’s a marketing thing.”
On the tour, committee members observed the backside of the old Naff Building.
“We’re touring the building so that they get a better idea of what tuck-pointing (concrete and brick-mortar gap) issues we have around downtown,” Chaney said. “Or window issues, gutter issues, that kind of stuff. We’re trying to help business owners, so that they can find a way to save these buildings. If they come down, they never go back up. Downtown (buildings) are what we need to save. But they take a lot more work and money than usually what they’re worth. But it’s the heart of our downtown.”
