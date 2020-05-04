At Monday’s USD 413 Board of Education it was announced 2020 Chanute High School graduation will be determined by students and parents.
The choices are a Drive By graduation on May 23 or a traditional ceremony June 23 at Chanute Community Sports Complex.
Parents will receive a questionnaire through Google Forms.
