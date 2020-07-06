NEOSHO FALLS – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday at Riverside Park in Neosho Falls.
The shooting occurred at approximately 3:15 pm Thursday near the pavilion at the campgrounds in Neosho Falls.
Two deputies from the Woodson County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to question subjects regarding a nearby vehicle that was reported stolen. During questioning, an altercation occurred between the deputies and an armed male subject.
Both deputies fired shots that struck the man, who was later identified as 41-year-old Edward G. Bridges, Chanute. The deputies were not injured during the incident.
Bridges was taken to Allen County Regional Hospital, then flown later to the University of Kansas Medical Center. Bridges underwent surgery and was reported in stable condition.
Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Woodson County Attorney for review.
