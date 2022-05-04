GREG LOWER
The 2nd District US Congressman held a town hall meeting in downtown Chanute with residents Wednesday morning.
US Rep. Jake LaTurner met with about 30 to 40 people Wednesday morning at Cardinal Drugstore.
“A lot of things (are) heading in the wrong direction in my point of view,” LaTurner said.
LaTurner said inflation is breaking the backs of people, and businesses are struggling with supply issues, but the solution seems to be “just pump trillions more dollars into the economy.”
The current national debt is $30 trillion, he said, but he is working on a plan to balance the budget in five years.
“This is a moral issue,” LaTurner said.
He also cited issues on the southern border and the import of fentanyl.
“We need to finish the wall,” LaTurner said. “It is horrifying what has happened.”
He was also critical of the US action in Afghanistan and praised those fighting in the Ukraine.
“These people are fighting for their lives,” LaTurner said.
The US needs to be tough with other countries, he said.
Crime has increased while there were calls to defund police, LaTurner said.
“You don’t demonize the entire profession,” he said.
He also criticized regulations on oil and gas.
“Energy independence means jobs in this country,” LaTurner said.
He said Congress needs new leadership in the House and Senate.
“I want Nancy Pelosi to be retired permanently,” LaTurner said.
He wants something similar to Republicans’ “Contract with America” in the 1990s.
“There are some people that don’t believe in the fundamentals of our country,” LaTurner said. “It’s tough to get anything done with people like that.”
One person at the meeting complained about fundraising telephone solicitors that he called a “tool of the left.”
LaTurner responded to social media that he said would not allow discussion of Hunter Biden or COVID-19 being developed in laboratories in China.
“They have got to stop silencing conservative voices,” LaTurner said.
But he disagreed with a man who asked where LaTurner obtained his information.
The participant raised the involvement of Hunter Biden and questions about bio-labs funded by the US Pentagon in the Donbas area of Ukraine. LaTurner said he was sympathetic, but there are conspiracy theories.
“I don’t dismiss anything out of hand,” LaTurner said. “Vladimir Putin is evil. What the Russians are doing is wrong.”
Neosho County Commissioner Gail Klaassen asked LaTurner’s views on the recent development in the Roe vs. Wade ruling.
The ruling does not outlaw abortion, he said, but returns the issue to the states’ control. He said there is no right to abortion in the US Constitution and wants those who leaked the ruling to be punished.
It is ludicrous that the Kansas Court found a right to abortion in the state constitution, LaTurner said.
“We have a radical Supreme Court,” he said.
He supported the upcoming Kansas vote on the issue.
“This is incredibly reasonable legislation,” LaTurner said. “It isn’t outlawing abortion.”
