GREG LOWER
Chanute officials have lined up three properties for demolition in a program that cleared 50 dilapidated structures when the program was last active.
City commissioners authorized a test phase for the voluntary demolition program Monday evening and City Manager Todd Newman said three applications were received as of Thursday. The commission approved up to five houses for demolition.
Demolition costs depend on the property, but Newman said it usually costs $3,000 to $5,000 to demolish a dilapidated house. The city can expect to spend up to $25,000 on the test phase, and officials will go back before the commission for approval to continue the program if it is popular.
Usually, after the commission authorizes the city to demolish a dilapidated structure, the city sends a bill to the owner and the cost is attached to the property title along with taxes. The city also sends a bill when it remediates trash in the yard or brush.
Often a house becomes dilapidated and gets demolished because the owner abandoned it and failed to pay taxes.
In that case, the property winds up in a tax sale and city officials may decide to waive the demolition fee. Property goes to a sheriff’s tax sale when it has three years of unpaid taxes, although Neosho County is not current on its property tax sales.
The city hires contractors for demolition projects and does not charge the property owner under the voluntary demolition program. Newman said the city’s annual expense varies, but usually is around $50,000.
Newman said he does not know when the program began, but the most recent round was 2018 or 2019. In that round, 50 property owners volunteered to let the city demolish dilapidated structures at no cost to the owner.
At Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Phil Chaney said it was a way to reward owners who agree to clean up their property.
