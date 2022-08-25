MATT RESNICK
ERIE — The Neosho County Treasurer’s satellite location in Chanute for tag renewal, taxes and title work will continue to remain closed for an undetermined period of time.
The off-site location is housed within office space at the Bank of Commerce office at 1315 S Santa Fe Avenue, and has been shuttered since 2020 due to staffing and budgetary issues. The original opening of the location dates back at least seven years. The bank recently underwent a remodel and offered that space back to the treasurer’s office free of charge.
Fully-staffed, the treasurer’s office operates with seven employees. It’s currently at five, two of which are recent hires. The satellite location was previously open on Tuesday’s from 9 am - 2 pm and requires an experienced employee from the treasurer’s office to hold down fort.
County Treasurer Sydney Ball said that based on workload, two employees are ideal for the location. Due to the county commissioners’ months-long grappling with countywide budget woes, Ball was one of several department heads to not request extra funding in comparison to last year’s for her 2023 budget proposal. While she took a conservative and realistic approach, it also means that there’s little wiggle room in her budget and that Ball can ill afford to lose an employee to the off-site location.
“With the budget that we had, there really wasn’t any hope for an increase,” Ball told The Tribune. “As far as having a person there all day, I do not have the staff for it right now.”
Ball has explored alternative methods to help alleviate commuter stressors for those needing to make an in-person visit to the Neosho County Courthouse to conduct business related to the treasurer’s office.
“I’ve been wanting to get a drop-box so that people can drop the renewals, taxes or things of that nature,” Ball said, adding that the hypothetical drop-box would be located at the Bank of Commerce site.
“We’ve done other things like implementing the online tag renewals,” she said. “We’re trying to make that more widespread so people know about it and don’t have to make a trip to Erie. We also have the online tax payment (option).”
A technological disadvantage is also hampering the off-site location’s ability to operate efficiently.
“We have no computer system there at all — it is just a person manually doing the work,” Ball said. “So when a person comes in, (our employee) has to call over to us. Then I have to have one of my clerks here in Erie drop what they’re doing, take the phone call, and input that transaction on their computer (to generate) a total for the person over in Chanute.”
It doesn’t end there.
“Then they bring the (manual) work back here and we work it up the next day and mail it back out to the customer,” Ball said. “It is not a very efficient way to do it and puts a lot of pressure on that person to try and get everything right when they don’t have a computer system to do it.
“The current situation is not ideal and I would like to try and figure out something better than what we have because it essentially takes away two employees from (Erie).”
Ball said the biggest wait-time hang-up pertains to the complexities of title work. She added that even if the off-site location was currently open, her preference is that citizens complete title work in Erie. She noted that it’s the quickest path for renewal of tags the day of, as opposed to waiting for them in the mail.
“Title work is the trickiest part,” Ball said, noting that the process requires computer processing to fully complete. “That’s the part that needs some work.”
She added that longer lines resulted in cramped quarters — another reason that the satellite location was shut down early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The space was very small and we did get so many people there at one time,” she said. “We would have people just packed in there.”
Ball said the topic had been broached several months ago during a county commission meeting, with the discussion centering on staffing the location with a part-time employee.
Despite the topic having not been revisited since, the final decision is in the hands of Ball and not county commissioners.
“The budgeting would be up to them,” Ball said. “But they don’t have any say whether it’s open or closed. If there’s a way for me to efficiently offer it to (citizens) while maintaining this office at the level that it needs to be, then I would like to do it.”
