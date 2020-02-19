WICHITA – A former city administrator of Fredonia was sentenced Wednesday to 90 months in federal prison for child pornography, US Attorney Stephen McAllister said.
Michael P. Ohrt, 40, Fredonia, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting child pornography. In his plea, he admitted using his Yahoo email account to establish a Dropbox storage account and then uploading videos of child pornography. Dropbox identified the material as child pornography and reported the user’s information to authorities. Investigators traced the IP address to Ohrt’s work and home in Fredonia.
McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant US Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.
