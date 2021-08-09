It was an eventful evening Monday at Royster Middle School during the first portion of the USD 413 Board of Education regular monthly meeting. The district announced that it was overturning a recent decision to mandate face coverings for students and staff districtwide, regardless of vaccination status.
Around a dozen citizens showed up in opposition of the previous COVID-19 protocols. During the public forum portion of the meeting, community member Chris Bilby thanked the board for its diligence dating back to last school year, but expressed his opposition to the newly implemented protocols. Bilby also acknowledged that the board is in a “difficult position” in regard to its decision-making on the protocols.
“The main thing I came here to say is just reach out to us parents,” he said. “We’re ready to take these masks off our kids.”
Superintendent Kellen Adams thanked Bilby for the “professional language” that he “approached the situation with.” Adams then delivered the bombshell news that the district was reversing course on its previous policy to mandate masks for the upcoming school year.
“Effective tomorrow morning, masks will become optional in the district,” Adams said, as the room erupted in applause.
Adams noted there were caveats to the decision. The main one is that masks will still be required in “congregate settings,” or large gatherings.
“Because at the end of the day, our number one thing, ladies and gentlemen, is to keep students in the classroom,” he said. “That is above all else for us.”
Adams used an example of a large school assembly.
“We believe if we bring 500 kids into the Royster gym, it’s probably the responsible thing to do to require masks for that 30-minute assembly,” he said. “So until such time comes where we don’t have to, we’re going to ask for students to make that small sacrifice in those congregate settings. Aside from that, masks will continue to be optional for both students and staff.”
Outside the meeting, a mother had an opinion on the subject.
“I think it’s really hard for our kids to have to be in school and wear a mask and focus,” said Tara Bilby, who was on hand for Monday’s meeting. “They should be able to be unmasked and interact with their friends, and they shouldn’t be hendred in that. And I think it’s time to let the masks go, and let them develop as kids without them.”
