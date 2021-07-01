MATT RESNICK
After a months-long application process ultimately resulted in approval by the Kansas Board of Education, USD 413 has been awarded major funding via the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) program grant.
According to the US Department of Education website, “the program supports the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools. The program helps students meet state and local student standards in core academic subjects, such as reading and math; offers students a broad array of enrichment activities that can complement their regular academic programs; and offers literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.”
The grant awards $100,000 to the district, to be used incrementally over a five-year period, beginning today.
“It will be used to provide our students with before- and after-school, and summer learning opportunities and activities,” said Tracy Russell, USD 413 assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “And, also to do some family enrichment as well.”
As a test run during summer school, the district has already been utilizing some of the enrichment activities they plan on implementing with the CCLC grant. Those include Lego League and the Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) initiative.
“We want to give our students expanded, hands-on opportunities while learning about science and math,” Russell said, “and also provide them with other enrichment activities, such as field trips.”
The largest sum of money from the grant will be spent in year one.
“It’s a slowly diminishing grant,” Russell explained, noting that it’s devised that way so districts can quickly get the program “up and going and started so that you can sustain it for a long time after the actual grant.”
Money from the grant will fund a number of different areas.
“It’s very specific as to what the expenditures have to go towards,” she said, including salaries for the program director, as well as certified and classified staff affiliated with the program. Russell said funding also goes towards supplies and transportation.
Corina Cox is already in place as the CCLC summer program coordinator.
“She has started out this summer providing activities,” Russell said. “Her position will morph into CCLC director.”
Russell said money from the grant will also be used to implement an after-school program dubbed “Too Good for Drugs.”
“It has some social/emotional learning components (instructors) will be doing with students after school,” she said.
Russell said the district last received the grant approximately 20 years ago. They applied for it during the 2019-20 school year, but were denied. Russell also noted that the district collaborated with educational consulting firm Greenbush in their successful effort this year.
Russell couldn’t be more pleased that the district was awarded the grant.
“I’m absolutely thrilled,” she said. “I grew up in Chanute in the late 70s and early 80s, and we had so much to do for kids. All summer and after school there were activities. So I’m hoping with this program we can bring back some of those programs that students can participate in. I’m ecstatic about it.”
Superintendent Kellen Adams echoed Russell’s sentiments.
“From my perspective, this is a tremendous resource that will greatly benefit a number of students across our district in the way of before-school and after-school programming,” he said.
Adams said that by year five the hope is that the district will have found a way to “start supplanting or supplementing” for those programs permanently.
“That’s kind of the premise for that gradual release of the funds,” he said. “The grant itself allows for us to have some supervision, as well as some enrichment for the student population.”
The grant is primarily geared towards Kindergarten through 5th grades.
