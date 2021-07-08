GREG LOWER
A Chanute musician is sharing the story of Martin and Osa Johnson’s adventures through a version of his song that was recorded by artists across the country.
Alex Thomen’s song “I Married Adventure” brings together singer, dancer and actor Nathaniel Dolquist with students at Royster Middle School.
Wednesday, Thomen visited the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum with family for a stay-cation of nine out-of-town and local adults and five children.
Thomen, who graduated from Chanute High School in 2012, wrote “I Married Adventure” for the RMS choir to debut at the 2019 Kansas Music Educators Association conference in Wichita. The song was based on Osa Johnson’s book about her travels with Martin, and was conducted by RMS instructor Lance Burnett, who was Thomen’s eighth grade teacher in Burnett’s first year at Chanute.
In early 2020, Thomen planned to release the song on iTunes and Spotify. Three years ago, five of his songs were released on the related YouTube channel.
When he wrote the song “I Married Adventure,” Thomen worked at the Music Library at the University of Miami, but he is now based in Kansas City. He contacted Dolquist, his cousin, and Burnett, who recorded all of the students individually. Dolquist, who is moving to Los Angeles after being based in New York City, recorded his vocals in Denver.
Thomen said the drums in the recording were recorded in Nashville, Tenn., by Aaron Walters. Thomen recorded the piano and mixed the tracks in Kansas City.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, which delayed the release. It was released in May to the online platforms, which also put it on YouTube with the previous work “Matter of Time.”
The updated “I Married Adventure” is available on YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/3s687ynd
and the 2019 KMEA performance is at https://tinyurl.com/5ff9dh3h
Dolquist appears this year in the seven-minute film “Roommates: The Poe and Michael Story,” which he also produced. The film is directed and written by Jaye Freeland who also acts, but Dolquist and Freeland filmed separately and did not actually meet for fliming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.