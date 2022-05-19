STU BUTCHER

It is said “it’s never too late” and 1968 Chanute High School graduate Gary “Scooter” Scott lived that at the University of Kansas graduation last Sunday.

There’s a tradition that KU graduates are invited to walk down the hill from the Memorial Campanile to the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for commencement ceremonies.

When Scott earned his teaching degree in 1972, bad weather forced the proceedings to be held inside at Allen Field House.

In 1976 when he received his Master’s, “I just didn’t think about it,” he said from his home in Olathe.

But 50 years later, after three children had partaken in the ceremonial walk, it was his time.

Scott and his Naismith dorm roommate lived the dream after threatening weather dissipated Sunday afternoon.

“All three kids walked down the hill and now I have, too,” Scott said. “Thirty of us old farts walked.”

After student teaching at Shawnee Mission West, where coincidentally, Dick Purdy was the football coach after leaving Chanute High, Scott taught in Australia for a year before beginning a 33-year career back at Shawnee Mission as a PE teacher and assistant football and basketball coach.

He later taught at Johnson County Community College for nine years and now is a part-time driver’s education teacher.

“Walking through the Campanile is a great tradition,” Scott said. “Now they have freshmen walk up the hill when they get to KU.”

