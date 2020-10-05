GREG LOWER
Neosho County’s economic recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic suffered a hiccup during August in unemployment numbers and sales tax totals.
In August, Neosho County had 5,772 people working and 527 unemployed for a preliminary rate of 8.4 percent. Revised figures for the previous month showed 71 more jobs but 58 more people unemployed for a higher rate of 9.1 percent.
Since April, the county has recovered 313 jobs, but the number of people out of work is still more than twice what it was before COVID-19.
In August 2019, the county reported 5,856 jobs and 311 people unemployed for a rate of 5.9 percent.
Allen County reported 7.2 percent unemployment, compared to 4.0 a year ago. Labette County had 7.1 percent, Wilson County had 8.8 percent and Woodson County showed 7.8 percent.
Sales tax distributions by the state back to Neosho County, representing collections on business transactions during August, were down 2.5 percent from a year ago. Neosho County collected $342,561, dropping $8,943 from the same month a year earlier.
Erie distributions were down 13.8 percent to $11,629, a drop of $1,861, but Thayer had a 35.7 increase to $5,741.
Saint Paul had a 33.2 percent drop of $2,428.
Allen County was down 1.3 percent to $207,948 in September, a drop of $2,801 from the same month a year earlier. Humboldt collected $16,098 a year ago and went up to $25,303 this year.
During 2020, distribution of use tax spiked on business from April and July in Neosho County. The state distributed $205,579 in use taxes countywide during August, including $24,034 to Chanute. In September, the distribution dropped down to $65,045 for the county and $7,604 for the city. The distribution in May was $12,905 for Chanute out of $110,324 for the county. So far, use tax has totaled $783,496 for Neosho County.
Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez said sales tax has been up with construction in the area. Not only has construction of the Neosho Ridge Wind project impacted the economy, but subcontractors are backed up regionally, he said. Godinez said the bed tax (Transient Guest Tax) is also looking good.
Godinez said he has talked to retailers who are touting good sales numbers.
During 2019, the monthly use tax collection peaked at $72,272 for the whole county in December, from a low of $50,290 in April. Use tax for the entire year totaled $697,582. Neosho County’s lowest monthly use tax distribution in 2020 was $54,999 in April.
Use tax is an excise tax paid for items bought over the internet, while traveling or bought in Kansas from a state with a lower sales tax.
During budget discussions with the Neosho County Commission, accountant Rodney Burns said increased online shopping during the pandemic would likely drive up use tax revenue. Godinez said use tax can be tough to trace and he will have to look into it.
