MATT RESNICK
Having just seen its hardest-hit week of the entire COVID-19 pandemic, active cases are beginning to dip in USD 413.
After peaking at 151 cases Jan. 23, the situation was dire enough that Superintendent Kellen Adams released a joint statement with Neosho County Health Department Director Teresa Starr, outlining an emergency plan to avert building closures.
Adams previously stated that any school closures would be as a direct result of staffing shortages, but has not specified the exact number needed for that to happen.
During its roller-coaster week last week, 21 staff members were out Jan. 23, with that number sitting at 14 on Jan. 31.
“We are experiencing shortages, as I believe most other districts are as well,” Adams said.
The Kansas State Board of Education passed an emergency declaration Jan. 12 that loosened qualification requirements for substitute teachers. The move was in response to a substitute teacher shortage sparked by the most recent wave of the pandemic.
In a press release, Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson called it far from an ideal or perfect solution.
The biggest change is the removal of the 60-credit-hour requirement from an accredited university or institution, which was previously needed in order to acquire an emergency substitute teaching license.
Watson noted that the global pandemic has stretched the teaching ranks thin throughout the state.
“There simply aren’t enough licensed individuals to fill substitute roles when our educators are sick or otherwise have to be out of the classroom,” he said. “This is nothing more than a temporary solution to address an emergency need.”
Adams was pleased with the emergency measure.
“We are certainly encouraged by the state acknowledging the shortage and being proactive with the updated policy,” he said. “While we certainly understand that we want to continue to maintain high standards for the adults working in our classrooms, we also appreciate the common-sense approach to the changes that were temporarily enacted.”
Adams added that he will at least support it in the short-term.
“My primary reasoning is very simple,” he said. “We are currently still experiencing staff shortages, and I believe this helps to alleviate some of those issues, ultimately impacting both students and staff in a positive way.”
Adams clarified any potential impact the change will have on USD 413.
“My hope is that it allows additional individuals to be added to our substitute pool,” he said. “While I have no way to give absolute certainty, I have reason to believe that we have some very qualified individuals in our community that have a desire to help but may not have previously qualified due to not having enough college credit hours. I have already seen two applications that came across my desk immediately after the State BOE took action, and do believe that more may be on the way.”
Adams welcomed those with interest to apply.
“We would love to invite anyone, including our many good business partners, who may be interested in serving our district or working with students,” he said. “Even if you are only able to commit to one day per week or month, we encourage individuals to reach out to us if this is something they would be interested in.”
ANW Co-op
ANW Special Education Co-op Director Korenne Wolken, a veteran educator, said the staffing shortage is the worst she’s ever seen. Wolken, who oversees Co-op operations for Iola and Chanute school districts, said four classes within the Iola district were diverted to the commons area one day last week, where they were being supervised by building secretaries due to the lack of substitute teachers.
“The state talks a lot about the learning loss that happened because of COVID — students being home, and us trying to implement this virtual learning,” she said. “But a real issue now is the learning loss that’s occurring because we don’t have staff.”
Wolken said she has mixed emotions regarding the emergency substitute teacher declaration.
“One of the first things that concerned me was the simple fact that they initiated this starting in January, and for the past year the state has been behind on processing applications,” she said. “So if someone applies for a license, they have to do the paperwork, a background check and fingerprints.”
Some localities have taken measures to alleviate such concerns, as the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office previously suspended all fingerprinting services through Jan. 31.
Wolken said she’s concerned by the amount of time it will take to acquire a license, and how beneficial it will actually be to schools because of the processing time.
“Will it be by spring break?” she said. “Then we have a month and a half that we can use them as subs.”
Wolken also pointed to a potential lack of experience from applicants.
“Sticking real inexperienced people in classrooms — I just don’t know,” she said. “I understand we need staff, but at the same time you need staff that can manage kids. So I’m kind of on the fence about it. I just worry about the lack of experience in a classroom.”
Wolken said she’d feel better had she already observed the temporary policy working in a classroom.
“I don’t know of anybody who has actually gotten one of those licenses,” she said. “We do have paras who would qualify for that. And if they went and got the license, they have experience in the classroom, so that’s great.”
Wolken lauded USD 413 for its emergency plan to avert building closures. The plan entails shifting staffing resources to specific buildings, beginning with Chanute Elementary School and Lincoln Early Learning Center. The end result is Chanute High School being first up for a building closure, with Royster Middle School on deck.
“I think it’s a great plan,” Wolken said, adding that she respects that the district is thinking outside of the box. “I appreciate the fact that they’re taking into consideration what shutting school down would do to the community as a whole. We have local businesses that can’t get staff either. It’s not just schools that are short-staffed, it’s everybody. So what happens when we send all those kids home and say, ‘Well, you can’t send your kid to school now?’ So then what does that do to those people who are trying to go to work, and then don’t have daycare?”
Wolken said she’s hopeful that USD 413 will make it to the spring semester finish-line without any school closures.
“I think they have a great administrative team that is doing the best that they can to make sure that doesn’t happen,” she said.
USD 258
Humboldt USD 258 Superintendent Amber Wheeler said she had previously discussed with the state the need for new substitute teacher guidelines.
“I would guess that we would probably utilize that,” Wheeler told The Tribune the day of the announcement. “One of the qualifiers there is that districts get to sponsor the applicants. So if it’s somebody we know and that they will work well in our classrooms, we would want them in there anyway. So it opens up the door for even some of our paras getting substitute licenses.”
Wheeler noted that the emergency plan expires at the end of the current school year, and that the state will then explore a variety of options currently on the table.
“I’m anxious to see what some of the options are, and I really like some of the things that they’ve talked about,” she said. “Because right now, just a generic 60 hours of college credit — that could be anything and everything. So I like the idea of being able to grow and train some of our own people. And that’s kind of what this opens up the door for.”
