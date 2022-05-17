GREG LOWER
The Martin Johnson Municipal Airport in Chanute has received a $237,600 grant from the US Department of Transportation.
The award is one of 23 grants to Kansas airports for repairs and upgrades. The money is a 90-10 matching grant, with the city to provide $26,400 for the total $264,000 project.
The money will be used for an obstruction survey and update to the master plan, Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said. Depending on the weather, the project should take about a year to complete.
More funding has been available for local aviation in recent years, Follmer said. The city completed an $80,000 project last year for a concrete runway apron, and is applying for a $140,000 grant to replace a 100-foot door on a hanger that houses the helicopter service.
The Allen County Airport and Fort Scott Municipal Airport also received funding through the US DOT grant program.
“Local airports help bring economic opportunities and critical resources across Kansas,” US Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said. “These grants are an investment into regional Kansas airports to make certain they are running safely and efficiently to support interstate commerce and travel to and from Kansas.”
“Airports throughout our state provide essential services and expand business opportunities for Kansans,” US Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said. “Through these grants, each of these airports will be able to make crucial repairs and upgrades. No doubt, the improvements made will allow the airports to better serve Kansas communities, and I’m glad to see this type of investment in our airports.”
