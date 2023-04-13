Trustee

NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody delivers the commencement address at the 2022 graduation ceremony.

 Matt Resnick | Chanute Tribune

The renewal of contracts for Neosho County Community College personnel was approved during Tuesday’s monthly Board of Trustees meeting. Those included contracts for faculty, staff and administrators.

This was the first of a two-step process, with the actual determination of wages and issuing of physical contracts for the 2023-24 school year planned for July. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments