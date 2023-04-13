The renewal of contracts for Neosho County Community College personnel was approved during Tuesday’s monthly Board of Trustees meeting. Those included contracts for faculty, staff and administrators.
This was the first of a two-step process, with the actual determination of wages and issuing of physical contracts for the 2023-24 school year planned for July.
As part of those budget discussions, trustees are awaiting information on the county’s valuation, as well as figures for the allocation of state aid.
“All of that plays a role in how much money we’re going to have next year,” said NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody.
Personnel have received pay increases for 19 consecutive years, and “we hope to continue that,” Inbody said, adding that the advanced notice of renewal is a kind gesture that many other schools don’t afford their personnel. “We don’t have to do what we did tonight, but it kind of helps ease people’s minds. As far as what the pay and benefits are going to look like, we don’t know yet, but we take an affirmative step to say ‘Don’t worry, your contract is renewed.’”
Inbody extended
Inbody’s rolling four-year contract was extended for an additional year, taking it to June 30, 2027. His salary is set at $178,589 for the current school year, and was $168,000 the year prior. Like all other school personnel, Inbody’s 2023-24 salary will not be determined until July.
Trustees underwent an annual evaluation of Inbody’s performance as president prior to extending his contract. This included a self-evaluation form and annual report submitted to trustees by Inbody. He also supplied trustees with a report regarding the status of the college’s strategic plan and a document referred to as the Institutional Effectiveness Dashboard. Trustees then issued a report card that included a blend of positive feedback and constructive criticism.
“Without the support of the board, I wouldn’t be able to carry out the mission of the institution,” Inbody said.
Inbody said that the buck stops with him.
“I’m responsible to the board for everything that happens at the college — both good and bad. Their support has been instrumental to my success and the success of the institution,” he said.
Inbody said that the ringing endorsement from trustees is a weight off his shoulders. He also credited others for his longevity at NCCC.
“We have wonderful staff and faculty working very hard,” he said. “When you have great people working for you, it makes it easy to get renewed every year.”
The board composition has largely governed as a cohesive unit, he said, while avoiding dysfunction during his tenure.
“We’ve been very fortunate here for the last 20 years to have a wonderful board that works hard and wants what is best for students,” he said.
Ceiling project
The board also approved a bid for complete replacement of the ceiling tile grid system for the school’s main corridors — Sanders Hall, Stoltz Hall, the basement of the Chapman Learning Center, and the Student Union. Inbody said that the current tile has experienced much wear and tear and needed to be changed out.
“As these are public-facing areas, it is important that we continue to update these areas to maintain the premier appearance of the institution that our faculty, staff and students expect,” he said.
With two contract proposals, trustees opted for the low bid submitted by Chanute-based KW Contractors, LLC. Their bid came in $17,400 lower than the other option.
“Cost is always a factor,” Inbody said. “It was also a local company and we like to keep it within the county if we can. We’re very happy they were able to get the bid.”
A breakdown of the cost shows that $42,061.25 will be earmarked for Sanders Hall, $30,373.00 in the CLC basement, $27,387.40 for the Student Union, and $26,912.55 at Stoltz Hall. The project will take place this summer.
Recognition
During the meeting, Garnett campus HVAC instructor Alex Myers was recognized by the board after recently being named as an outstanding postsecondary instructor of the year. The award was bestowed upon Myers by the Associated General Contractors of America and the Build Up Kansas project.
“We are very proud of him,” Inbody said.
Myers earned the prestigious accolade through his classroom instruction of a curriculum attributed to the National Center for Construction Education & Research. The national licensure curriculum is designed as a rigorous, competency-based, industry-recognized program for career and technical education.
The award also netted NCCC $1,000, which will be placed in the HVAC program account for future use.
“It will help Alex to better the program,” Inbody said.
The NCCC cheer team was also honored by trustees for their recent third-place finish at nationals in Florida.
“It’s unlike other sports at the college, where they have multiple games to prove themselves and tournaments to play,” Inbody said. “For the cheer team, all of their work and the whole season comes down to two minutes and 15 seconds to impress the judges. It’s like you only play one game a year and it better be good.”
Inbody highlighted the cheer squad as a fixture at home sporting events.
“They provide wonderful excitement for all of our games when they perform, and also do community service,” he said. “I’m really proud of what they have accomplished.”
Personnel
After closed executive session, trustees approved:
Resignations of Thomas Swafford, as Ottawa campus HVAC Instructor; George Staten as English Instructor; Aric Wright as assistant men’s basketball coach.
Hires of Thomas Swafford as Chanute-campus HVAC Instructor; Melodi Burke as Upward Bound administrative assistant; Jillian Wilson as Talent Search Director.
