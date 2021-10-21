MATT RESNICK
The Chanute High School marching band will look to thrill fans attending tonight’s Senior Night gridiron battle between CHS and Labette County.
At the conclusion of the contest, the marching band will take center stage with a Michael Jackson-themed light show. The band is set to perform hit tracks “Thriller,” “I Want You Back,” and “Beat It.”
For the light show, stadium lights will be dimmed out, and the band will be equipped with light sticks and an assortment of other lights attached to their instruments, arms and hands.
CHS band director Jan Rogers encourages attendees of the contest to remain afterward for the unique performance.
The Royster Middle School eighth-grade band will perform a pre-game show and will play the national anthem along with the 58-member high school band.
The Royster musicians will then play from the stands during the game.
The CHS band will also perform at halftime, as usual.
