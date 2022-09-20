STU BUTCHER
Songwriter and musician Sky Smeed reaches deep to his roots. And that takes him back to growing up in rural Chanute.
Smeed will be in his hometown Saturday as part of the 53rd Artist Alley entertainment.
“I love to visit home. Of course, I can’t wait to see a bunch of friendly faces,” he said from his residence in Lawrence.
Smeed will perform from 1 to 3 pm Saturday at the Main Street Pavilion, Main and Highland.
Earlier in the day Damaris (Kunkler) will take the Main Street stage at 9:30 am and Royster Middle School Vocal Plus will perform at noon.
Smeed has been a fulltime musician 14 years and has lived with wife, Tyler, and 3-year-old daughter Rosalie in north Lawrence for seven years.
“We love it,” Smeed said. “They don’t mind if you have chickens and a garden.”
He said he “brings folk stories to song and patterns his style after Texas songwriters, with John Prine being his favorite.
Doing 150 shows a year evolved into more intimate settings for private parties in order to be home with his family more often.
The pandemic led to him branching out, adding a small recording studio, which helped produce his last album, True Love.
He offered personal, conversational-type songs that he recorded and delivered to individuals. Eventually he produced True Love with those songs.
The idea came after he wrote a jingle for the Lawrence Humane Society, where he discovered his knack for custom songwriting.
“People that are familiar with and like my style of writing began signing up, and just like that, I had a fresh way to approach a song,” he said, noting that most of the requests he got were sentimental ones.
Soon, he had enough of these lovesick ballads to compile into an album. “Channeling other peoples’ memories, feelings and life experiences made for beautiful collaborations,” Smeed said. “Every one of these tunes was a surprise gift for a person from someone that loves that person to pieces. I couldn’t help myself. I had to call the collection True Love.”
Love songs are part of his foundation as a songwriter.
“My father wrote a song for my mother back in 1976. I’m still playing that song for her today,” he admits. “A song can last forever.”
Smeed is working on a new album with an expected June release.
