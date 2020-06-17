Greg Lower
The number of COVID-19 cases in Neosho County has doubled in less than a week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported in its latest update.
Wednesday’s report listed Neosho County with 10 cases since the start of the outbreak, including two new cases added since Monday’s report. Neosho County’s total was five cases before the weekend, including two who had recovered.
The Wednesday report also showed 48 new cases in Crawford County, bringing that area to 156 total. Crawford County now has the 10th highest number of cases.
Neosho County has tested 505 people for covid.
In a press release Tuesday evening, the Neosho County Health Department said the eight active cases have been determined to be due to community spread, which includes people who are not sure how or where they became infected.
Chanute officials announced Wednesday that because of the increase, they would reinstate limits on public access to the Memorial Building and the 14th Street complex. The public will be allowed in by appointment only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.