GREG LOWER
A Chanute woman is keeping the memory of her mother’s heroism alive on the anniversary of her personal finish to World War II.
Henriette Alida Ooms was liberated 75 years ago from Salzwedel concentration camp in Germany on April 14, 1945. Her daughter, Marilyn Harms, is part of the FireEscape Coffeehouse ministry with husband Mark.
Harms said she speaks at schools and historical societies about her mother’s actions as a member of the Dutch resistance during World War II. Harms said more and more things are coming out as records are being found.
Complicated history
“It’s such a long and complicated history,” Harms said.
A tile with a picture of Ooms was included in an art installation “Never Let It Rest” by Han Molzberger in memorial of the women at Salzwedel.
“She was incredibly beautiful, incredibly strong, incredibly opinionated and very loving,” Harms said.
She said it is a misconception that all of the prisoners at concentration camps were Jewish. She said about half of the prisoners were anyone the Nazis categorized as unfit – political opponents, criminals, priests, Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals, Communists, Socialists or Gypsies.
“My mother called them the colorful people,” Harms said.
Her mother was a teenager when the war broke out in Europe. Ooms was 19 and a university student when the Germans invaded the Netherlands. She lived in Amsterdam and later The Hague, Harms said, and she became involved with the resistance while living with a physician who was in the underground.
Harms’ grandmother, Ooms’ mother, had just died leaving her grandfather grief-stricken. Ooms was the second-eldest of seven children. A younger brother was picked up off of the street and held for slave labor while the three youngest siblings were put in an orphanage.
Ooms became a courier, transporting information. She would go to a railroad station or park bench wearing a carnation to identify herself to her contact. Ooms would then walk away and leave behind a newspaper or other item with important documents inside, which the contact would pick up.
Ooms also wrote for the underground newspaper Voourit, which Harms said means truth or moving forward.
1942 arrest
In November 1942, the Gestapo came to their door at 6 am and arrested Ooms and the physician. They were also hiding a Jewish family in their attic, but Ooms never found out what happened to them.
She first spent a year in Utrecht prison, which Harms said was unusually long considering the number of people who were executed. Ooms was then sent to the Dutch concentration camp Vught.
Harms said she was told if the Germans asked if anyone had any skills, prisoners should say yes no matter what it was. That was how Ooms began working on radios and electronics in the camp. She was later sent to Ravensbruck women’s camp. At both Vught and Ravensbruck, Ooms was in the camps during the same period as famed author Corrie ten Boom, although they did not meet.
From there, Ooms was sent to Germany to work in an underground electronics factory. By that time, many highways and railroads were destroyed, so the women were sent on a death march through one of the coldest and snowiest Europe winters on record.
At Salzwedel, the women had lice-infested barracks and no food, while German soldiers were deserting in large numbers.
“They knew that the Allies were coming,” Harms said.
Camp interpreter
When US troops arrived, Ooms, who spoke four languages fluently, went to the headquarters as representative of the women. She then became an interpreter for a camp of displaced people.
While at the headquarters, she had a chance to meet the general’s chauffeur.
“He was the most singularly unattractive man I had ever met,” Harms said her mother recalled. That driver, Henry Kissinger, would become famous as US Secretary of State.
While serving coffee and doughnuts to US soldiers, Ooms met her future husband, then-Private Charles Laughlin. He helped her get a jeep, gasoline and a forged pass to return to Holland. Laughlin was later stationed in Holland, so they resumed their relationship and eventually settled in Indiana, where he became president and publisher of four newspapers.
Harms’ grandfather, Johannes Ooms, became a member of the National Socialist Party in Holland. When Henriette was arrested, he visited her and told her since she got herself into the situation, she must get herself out.
A brother and sister also immigrated to the US, and the brother held for slave labor escaped to Canada. Harms’ grandfather was arrested as a Nazi sympathizer and served two years in the same prison where Henriette was held. They eventually reconciled, but Harms said her Dutch cousins do not know about him.
“To have a traitor in the family … but it’s part of our history,” Harms said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.