GALESBURG — Galesburg Days, which celebrates the town’s history and community, will take place next Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16. Most events take place on Saturday, Sept. 16.
On Friday, Sept. 15, the Galesburg Relief Fund building will have an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. The building is north of the middle school.
The celebration kicks off Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:15 a.m. with a 5K cemetery run. Registration opens at 6:45 a.m. at Pamp’s convenience store. Those interested may visit the GDays 5K Cemetery Run Facebook page for registration details or contact Nate Clevenger at (660) 651-8826.
From 7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 16, Galesburg Christian Church will host a pancake breakfast. Pancakes, eggs with a choice of sausage or bacon costs $5 for adults and $2 for youth. Proceeds benefit the Tyeler Allen Foundation.
Judging begins at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at the senior center for the bake-off. Entries are accepted from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Winners will be announced during dinner hour.
A road rally begins at 9:30 a.m. with lineup starting at 9. Register and line up on the south end of the school. The cost is $10 for two people in car, $5 per additional person. The winner takes half of the pot. Contact Jamie Janssen at (620) 778-3877 for information.
Bags fly at the corn hole tournament at 10 a.m. across from the Post Office. Registration opens at 9. Bring your own bags. Bring your own partner. The cost is $20 per team. There will be 100% payback for the top three teams.
The Galesburg marketplace will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop various crafters and direct sales vendors in booths outside and inside the newly renovated community center.
T-shirts will be for sale at the tent in the park from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at Pamp's before the event.
The Galesburg Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s in two buildings with the original building having been renovated.
Concessions will be available from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. near the fire station and near the museum.
Bottled water will be available in the park all day.
Games for youth and adults will be in the park from 1 to 2 p.m. Kids’ water games will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the middle school.
Live music will be from 2:30 to 3 and 3:30 to 4 p.m. in the park by Frank and Donna Springer Graham, Timeless Classics.
A silent auction takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the senior center. Successful bidders must be present at 5 to pick up items or the bid will go to the next highest bidder.
A decorated bike contest starts at 4 p.m. Line up at the Methodist Church to parade past the park. Each participant will receive a prize.
The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. with the theme "Generations of Fun." Parade entries will line up at the south end of the middle school at 4 p.m. Dave Peterson and members of his family will serve as grand marshals.
The egg toss starts at 5:30 p.m. in the park.
The hog roast will begin at 6 p.m. in the park. Roast pork, salads, baked beans, buns and table service will be provided. A donation of $5 per person is requested. Bring lawn chairs.
Dakota Lewis will perform in the park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. A street dance runs from 8 to 11 p.m. on the slab west of Pamp's. Brickhorse Band will perform.
Weather permitting, a fireworks display will take place during intermission at the dance.
Restrooms are available at the Community Center, new museum and the Methodist Church basement. Follow signs on Center Street (70th Road) for parking at the Christian Church.
Main Street will be closed for visitor safety. Please do not cross barricades.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.