In September and October, the Salina Art Center will feature artwork from a former Chanute art teacher.
Starting Sept. 21 — with a reception 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21 followed by comments from guest curator Jay Nelson at 6 p.m. — through Oct. 30, the Salina Art Center will showcase Robert Blunk’s works in the show entitled “Found Along the Shore.”
“He was always fascinated by the sea and the rocks of the ocean,” said Scott Blunk, Robert’s oldest son.
Robert, 99, was an art teacher at Chanute schools in the 1950s.
“He taught art at the grade schools, in the high schools and at the JUCO,” Scott said.
In a Friday afternoon interview with The Tribune, Scott spoke about his father’s art and their excitement for this upcoming show.
“It’s a big honor for him,” Scott said.
“He was so excited when they announced this last year that they were going to do this exhibition.”
Robert is unable to attend the reception Sept. 21 as he has had failing health recently.
“But he’s been involved in the decisions and he’s been involved in the activities surrounding this exhibition and working very closely with Jay Nelson and sending me instructions on what to send and what not to send,” Scott said of his father.
Robert has a rich history in Chanute.
“Dad’s roots are really strong in Chanute,” Scott said.
In fact, Robert designed and coordinated the Chanute Wright Brothers Memorial Flyer sculpture in Downtown Chanute. He also assisted in the creation of the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum in Chanute as well as a sculpture at Ashley Clinic by the hospital.
Robert also taught art as a professor at Pittsburg State University from the 1960s until he retired in the mid-1980s.
“I think it’s important that his work is being recognized in the state that he called home,” Scott said.
Throughout his life, Robert was drawn to all art forms, such as paintings, sculptures and much more. The majority of his work, however, is paintings.
“He was fascinated with anything that was art,” Scott said.
The Salina Art Center is located at 242 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Salina.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.