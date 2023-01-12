GREG LOWER
Chanute Recreation Commission members faced new challenges when they hashed out recreation center rentals at Wednesday evening’s meeting.
Renting the city-owned rec center to a for-profit entity is uncharted territory, Director Monica Colborn said. The CRC also shouldn’t be in the business of long-term rental, she said.
The board approved a revised application for facility rental contracts Wednesday evening, and also memorandums of understanding with five non-profit entities that use the building.
Revisions to the rental contract include dropping the Lakeview Recreation Area south of Santa Fe Park. The CRC no longer rents out Lakeview, but has added two game rooms in Suite 7 of the rec center. The rates are now priced for one-hour units instead of two hours, and board members added a notice on the application about a lost key charge.
The rec center and Maring Aquatic Center are located at the previous Chanute High School campus. When the city took over the building, it also contained a business incubator, but that function has largely discontinued. A church congregation still uses space on the upper floors.
The Chanute Parks Department operates the aquatic center separately and rents out the former cafeteria as a party room during the swim season.
When the pool is closed, the CRC will rent the party room for $15 an hour with a $25 deposit. A detached gymnasium that used to be the wrestling room, now called the multi-purpose room, will rent for $20 per hour with a $50 deposit.
The Suite 7 game room rents for $30 per hour with a $100 deposit, and the main gymnasium and commons area also rent at that price. The gym and an inflatable house are available as a party package for $75 per hour with a $100 deposit.
The new facility rental contract is intended for one-time events.
The board approved five memorandums of understanding with non-profit entities, which are essentially for athletic practices for teams that are not part of a CRC sports team.
The entities include the Chanute Christian Academy, Liberty Home School Alliance, Neosho County Community College and USD 413. The USD 413 Foundation also uses space in the rec center for the Prom Closet, which assists students with donated dress rentals.
Under the Facility Rental Contract, the gym and multi-purpose room can be rented for non-CRC program practices at $10 per hour for a maximum of three practices per week, when available.
At issue are two for-profit programs, Drums Alive and Renewed Strength LLC, and the CRC approved memorandums of understanding Wednesday for those two through February at current rates.
Drums Alive held activities at the rec center under the previous rental contract rates this month and during the fall of 2022. Renewed Strength has upcoming activities.
The board members discussed how to set rates fairly for both for-profit and non-profit groups, and will continue the discussion at their next meeting Feb. 8.
In other business, Kyle Spielbusch with the accounting firm Jared, Gilmore & Phillips presented the audit for 2021-22. He said overall it was a positive year for the CRC and it is getting back to full capacity.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.