GREG LOWER
US Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) took comments and spoke on healthcare, immigration and other topics at a town hall Tuesday in Chanute.
Marshall met at noon with about 30 people at the Midwest Fertilizer Learning Center. He began by leading a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, then asked the group if they were concerned about the open southern border and a lack of “law and order” in the US.
He then took a question from a St. Paul resident who said he appreciated Marshall standing up to President Joe Biden against mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Marshall then responded to comments about a shortage of healthcare workers and the role of physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
Marshall said he wanted to decentralize the Centers for Disease Control and the federal government. He said 95 percent of people will have some immunity to COVID-19, either through vaccination or recovering, and blamed news outlets for making people afraid.
“Stop the scaring. Stop the fear-mongering,” Marshall said. “This is the new headline that they’re sensationalizing.”
Most audience members at the meeting did not identify themselves before they spoke.
“I think we’re being propagandized to do this,” one man said, adding that he had a problem with his doctor. “Mine doesn’t agree with me and I can’t find one that does.”
Marshall said there are side effects to the vaccine, and the risk of side effects is greater than the risk of hospitalization.
One audience member asked Marshall about the Mexican border and why Republicans did not do something when they had the majority in the Senate and in the US House under Paul Ryan.
“Republicans had their chance,” the man said.
Marshall blamed current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi specifically.
“She wouldn’t let Trump have the credit,” Marshall said, and that six million people entered the US last year illegally.
One audience member asked about heart medication he said had gone from $4 per month a year ago to $75 per month. The man also asked about difficulty by legal immigrants bringing family members to the US.
“This is an incompetent government,” Marshall said.
The current inflation is solely due to Biden’s policy, Marshall said.
“To me, it’s very obvious,” he said.
The government is printing too much paper currency, he said, and also causing inflation with vaccine mandates and the number of people working from home.
“They’re getting paid for staying home,” Marshall said.
He accused Democrats of “forming committees and praying about it.”
One man at the gathering who wore a “Nancy Pelosi Sucks” T-shirt showed Marshall a framed newspaper clipping about a gas well on his property and said he is not able to sell the gas. He invited Marshall, former president Donald Trump and the Mythbusters crew to see it. Neosho County Commissioner Gail Klaassen said the county does not need the funding it has received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Stop sending us money,” she said.
