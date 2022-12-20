One person sustained minor injuries in a structure fire Saturday night. The Chanute Fire Department received the alarm at 10:43 pm for the fire at 519 N. Garfield and was on the scene until 3 am Sunday.
Occupants John and Cheryl Shaw escaped the fire, but Cheryl Shaw attempted to go back inside. The front half of the house was involved when firefighters arrived, with the roof and attic involved soon afterwards. Multiple ceilings hampered fighting the blaze.
