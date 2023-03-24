MATT RESNICK
Community National Bank & Trust is close to resolving a hiccup with its newly-installed debit software, according to Senior Executive Vice President Ron Flowers.
Flowers said that a small number of customers were impacted when the conversion was made March 17, and that the primary issue is that some customers received duplicate charges for debit transactions.
“We are continuously striving to provide the most technologically-advanced and secure products and services available in the banking industry. As a result of our recent upgrade in our debit card services, we are aware that a very small number of customers were negatively impacted with this conversion,” the bank said in a statement. “We are always pursuing systems to protect our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
Flowers said that bank personnel have been working around the clock to remedy the issue.
“We’ve been working literally 24 hours a day to make certain that any and all of those issues that our customers may have been experiencing are being quickly resolved,” he said.
Customers who have received duplicate charges should call the office, Flowers said, and the issue will be quickly fixed.
“We always want to be transparent with our customers. We enjoy a wonderful relationship with them and certainly encourage any of our customers experiencing difficulty with any of their accounts to immediately contact us,” he said. “We’re always willing to provide resolution to any customer issue as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Flowers said that usage of debit cards has morphed from the millions to billions over the past several decades, and that CNB&T is striving to keep pace with the latest technology. Flowers couldn’t comment on some of the details related to the issue, noting that banking is a heavily-regulated industry.
“Our primary focus 24-7, 365 days a year, is on the safety of our customers’ money,” he said. “There are individuals out there with the sole intent of obtaining information about customers in order to commit fraud.”
Flowers said that such fraud has evolved from check writing to debit card transactions.
“Debit transactions have become the preferred methods for our customers,” he said. “A lot of customers aren’t writing checks anymore; they’re using their debit card. There is no doubt that it is very convenient.”
While he didn’t provide an exact figure, Flowers said that a number of customers have contacted CNB&T about the issue.
“As we’ve explained the process and the reason why we’ve potentially had an issue, they’ve been very appreciative and understanding,” he said. “I believe that we’ve identified the majority of any issues and have worked those down to a very small number of accounts that are experiencing that.
“Prior to implementing this upgrade, we tested and retested to try to prevent any type of situation. But because we’re dealing with technology, there have been a few cases that have surfaced.”
Flowers elaborated on the nature of the issue after a debit transaction had been assessed to a customer, with the hang-up relating to initial authorization and the ensuing transaction.
“Instead of the authorization dropping off, it stayed out there. So the same transaction on your account looked like it was happening twice,” he said. “Any customer that experienced that, as soon as they notified us, we could go in and make a correction immediately.”
Flowers said that the upgraded system will afford CNB&T customers additional opportunities to manage their debit transactions.
“And to further safeguard their accounts,” he said.
One such feature associated with deposit accounts is a product called Secure Lock, aimed at preventing fraud. The feature notifies customers in real-time of any transactions made to their debit card, no matter where they originate.
“We would recommend that all of our customers enroll in that product,” Flowers said. “The fraudsters out there have perfected ways they can obtain your debit card information, whether through swiping or other means.
“So if there are authorized transactions on your debit card and you are not monitoring your account, you really don’t know that it is happening. And that’s what the Secure Lock does.”
Flowers said that customers should be pleased with the software upgrade.
“It just really enhances the ability of our customers to monitor their account and real-time basis,” he said.
