MATT RESNICK
TOPEKA — Approved by the Kansas Senate Redistricting Committee and largely passed along party lines last week, the controversial Republican-drawn “Ad Astra 2” redistricting map has received swift backlash from its opponents.
The politically gerrymandered map carves up and splits apart communities considered to be of high interest by the legislature — blue-leaning Wyandotte and Johnson counties. Lawrence is now in the 1st congressional district, along with towns as far west as Colby, near the Colorado border.
Senate President Ty Masterson and several of his Republican colleagues noted that the map brings together communities of interest with each congressional district to the furthest extent possible. The new map also keeps intact the core of the 3rd district — melding southern Wyandotte County with Anderson, Franklin and Miami counties.
The 1st congressional district, now massive in sheer scope, also places entities such as the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Fort Hays State within its boundaries. During testimony prior to the vote, Democratic senator Ethan Corson suggested that the map may illegally break apart communities of interest and water down the voting power of minorities. House Democratic leader Tom Sawyer previously referred to it as a potential breach of constitutional requirements.
The Kansas Fair Maps Coalition held a press conference on the third floor of the State Capital Building Monday morning to address the controversial topic.
“The splitting of Kansas City metro not only breaks apart a regional community, it dilutes the voting power of individuals who have been routinely undermined in the political process,” said a press release from the coalition. “Namely those in Black, Latino and LGBTQ communities.”
With a Brown vs. Board of Education mural serving as the backdrop for Monday’s press conference, opponents of the map aired their frustrations with Ad Astra 2.
“When I looked at the proposed map for redistricting, it’s clear that the lines were drawn to dilute the power of the vote in my community,” said Thomas Alonzo, longtime Wyandotte County resident and state board chairman of Equality Kansas. “We are part of the Metropolitan Kansas City area, not a lone entity floating around in a void.”
Alonzo referred to Wyandotte County as one of the most uniquely diverse communities in America. He added that the map deprives those in the community of casting votes for candidates who seek to promote and protect their best interests.
“There nothing democratic or patriotic about deliberately cutting up a district to prevent its voters from having the ability to select the individuals we choose to represent us in the state capital and our nation’s capital,” Alonzo said.
Alonzo called upon the legislature to ensure fairness with the drawing of the map.
“There are better, fairer ways to draw the new lines that reflect the legislature’s obligation to ensure that the will of the people, no matter the party, is respected and protected,” Alonzo said.
Connie Brown Collins, founder and organizer of Voter Rights Network of Wyandotte County, also spoke in heavy opposition to Ad Astra 2.
Brown Collins described her Wyandotte County neighborhood as multicultural and multiracial, adding that her neighborhood has a suburban feel.
“The Ad Astra map does not allow for the legislative focus that our metro area requires,” Brown Collins said. “Our community has unique needs that we share in common that we share with like communities in the Kansas City metropolitan area. We need to stay whole, not split in the 3rd.”
Brown Collins added that her organization fully supports an alternate map proposed by the League of Women Voters dubbed the “BlueStem Congress” map, which leaves Wyandotte County whole and complete in the 3rd district.
“If legislators think we in Wyandotte County are snoozing through this travesty – that we are not aware or do not care — think again,” Brown Collins said. “You have awakened a sleeping lion.”
Equality Kansas Executive Director Thomas Witt concurred that the new map is not in the best interest of voters.
“This map is clearly the senate choosing the voters for the elected congress, instead of the voters being allowed to choose their own representative,” Witt told The Tribune. “This is an outrageous, gerrymandered (map).”
Witt highlighted the redrawing of lines in Lawrence.
“They carve out just the city limits in Lawrence and put it in the same district as Colby,” Witt said. “And they move the rest of Douglas County in the 2nd district, which is Topeka and Pittsburg.”
Witt also addressed issues regarding the 3rd district.
“Where they slice Wyandotte County, they literally run the line through people’s backyards. They say they’re following the river and interstate, and they’re not.”
Witt said there has been recent discussion on the topic of interstate instruction in the 1950s to 1970s.
“And how it was intentionally run through lower-income communities of color,” he said. “Now they’re going to run congressional lines through those very same communities and divide them? Not just with freeways, but with gerrymandering as well. It’s ridiculous.”
Aileen Berquist, community engagement manager and lobbyist for American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, declined to say whether they will proceed with legal action regarding Ad Astra 2.
“I cannot discuss the legal strategy or contours of that,” Berquist told The Tribune. “But I can say that we are watching this closely, as are all of our partners here today.”
While the vote has cleared the Senate, it has yet to be signed into law.
“We’ll be here through to the end, whatever that end looks like,” Berquist said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.