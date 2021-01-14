GREG LOWER
Enrollment at Neosho County Community College continues to lag with many students moving to hybrid courses in the spring semester, the president told trustees Wednesday evening.
Dr. Brian Inbody reported overall enrollment is down about 12.5 percent as of Jan. 12 from the same date last year, although students are enrolling later.
He said students waited longer than usual, probably because of the need to switch to remote instruction at the end of the fall semester, and students have not been on campus since Nov. 20.
He said the college may see larger than normal enrollment before next Tuesday, but it has not been seen yet.
The Chanute campus had 126 fewer students than a year ago, down to 339. The Ottawa campus declined by 66 students to 335. Online courses decreased 53 students.
The number of credit hours decreased to 2,646 on the Chanute campus (41.56 percent) and 2,205 at Ottawa (13.66 percent). Online hours dropped just 1.53 percent to 3,393.
But hybrid enrollment increased by 115 students and 362 credit hours, a 51.49 percent jump.
Inbody said often student-athletes choose online over face-to-face instruction to avoid missing class because of travel and competition, and nearly all sports are in season this semester.
Inbody also reported that two labs for Industrial Maintenance Technology and Aerostructures are starting to take shape at the Neosho County Career and Technology Center. Walls are going up with sheetrock and the two labs should be completed over the summer for launch in the fall semester.
Employees Amy Morris and Tricia Stogsdill received the annual Award of Excellence and Andrew Haworth, director of academic advising and counseling, received the monthly Ben Smith Service Award, Inbody reported. The recognition earns $500.
Trustees named Dennis Peters as chair and Lori Kiblinger vice chair for 2021, with Inbody secretary, Sandi Solander treasurer, Angela Rowan clerk and Kent Pringle attorney.
