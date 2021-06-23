MATT RESNICK
Chanute Elementary School first-grade teacher Valerie Smith has won a grievance filed against USD 413.
A 14-year veteran of the district, Smith filed the grievance after being transferred from her first-grade teaching position to the third-grade level. Smith’s union representative, Tony White, indicated the district deviated from proper protocol when transferring her to the new position. White also referred to the matter as an “alleged misapplication” of the Professional Negotiated Agreement (PNA).
The case had previously proceeded through Level One (in the building) and Level Two (superintendent level) without a decision being made. The case then reached the board level or Level Three, with a decision being rendered in Smith’s favor at June’s regular monthly BOE meeting.
The case was resolved in closed session, as both Smith and White met with the board for an hour. Also present was Superintendent Kellen Adams. The board then spent another hour privately deliberating the matter. The board had 10 days to issue a written response, but elected to make the decision that night.
“I move the board reverse the Level-Two decision and reinstate grievant (Smith) to the previous position because the administration did not follow the procedures specified in the Professional Agreement,” said BOE member Dr. Nathan Falk in his motion, which carried by a 5-0 margin.
The district declined to provide further comment on the matter.
Prior to entering into closed session, White told The Tribune that he believed the district would ultimately render a fair decision.
“We believe that the Chanute board is very fair,” he said. “When they hear the facts of this case, they will (reach) an outcome that will be appropriate.”
When reached by phone Wednesday, White said that he and Smith were “pleased” with the decision.
“We asked the board to carefully review the facts,” he said. “They awarded us a very long and thoughtful hearing. I think it was clearly important to the board that the contract be scrupulously followed, and that’s why they went the way they did.”
White said the board afforded Smith a very “thorough” hearing and did not gloss over any key details.
“It was not some little going-through-the-motions kind of thing, which we really appreciated,” he said.
White said it’s rare for a grievance to reach the board-level, as they’re typically resolved in some fashion prior to that.
“It’s pretty unusual,” he said, adding that he does not recall a grievance reaching the board-level at USD 413 during his 26 years with the union. “Most of the time we resolve things without a formal grievance. So grievances are pretty unusual in small-town schools.”
White said there were back-and-forth questions asked by both parties during the closed hearing, and that Adams provided additional viewpoints from his perspective.
“The board was willing to give all the time that was needed,” he said. “Even though the evening was getting late, there was no sense of urgency or hurry to it.”
White further elaborated on why it was important for Smith to remain in her role as a first-grade instructor.
“Part of her professional identity is specifically as a first-grade teacher,” he said. “She’s done that her whole career and is highly-skilled at that exact grade level. She had found her niche, and that’s where she wanted to be.
“She’s a good first-grade teacher, and loves first graders and working with their families. So it was important to her.”
