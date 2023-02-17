One School, One Book

helly Barnow, Chanute Elementary School, details the “One School, One Book” program at February’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting. Also pictured are fellow Title I teachers Nikki Jacobs (left) and Patty Small.  

                                                                                

 Matt Resnick | Tribune

Matt Resnick 

matt @chanute.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments