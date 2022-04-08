STU BUTCHER
Tim Allen, a 1973 grad of Chanute High School, again received his working papers for the Final Four NCAA Championship in New Orleans.
Allen, who retired in 2019 as assistant commissioner to the Big 12 Conference, has attended the Final Four in a working capacity since 1990. He’s only missed two — one in 2020 when the tournament was not held due to the pandemic.
One of his latest duties is Time Out Coordinator at the scorer’s table.
“I serve as a liaison to the TV network, such as the pregame countdown clock,” Allen said from his home in Plano, Texas.
Of course, there are the regular timeouts allotted to the teams and the media timeouts at the 16-, 12-, 8- and 4-minute marks.
With the network breaks being two and a half minutes, there’s time to go to the bathroom or grab a drink, Allen joked.
“We have to keep them honest to the time frame,” Allen said.
He also has a lot of interaction with the officials,
“TV is back, the officials are told. Nobody wants to miss a play,” he said. “It’s not rocket science, but a potential interruption could mean millions of dollars for the networks.”
Responsibility to the television game producer allows time for replays and such.
Although he has a great seat, Allen said paying attention to his job means he can’t enjoy the game as much as he would like.
The Chanute native saw three straight Big 12 teams in the championship game – Texas Tech and the last two champs, Baylor and Kansas.
The 2021 March Madness was in The Bubble in Indianapolis.
“I was inside the bubble 28 days, working with hotel properties,” Allen said.
Generally, things go smoothly, but he noted one game when power and the TV operation went down on one side of the court.
“We developed hand signals for the person across the court,” Allen said.
Obviously, his job is to be fair.
“We’re not in any way trying to influence anything. We are a neutral arbitrator at the table,” he said.
As a former representative of the Big 12, Allen knows all the coaches, including Bill Self of Kansas.
He attended the postgame press conference after the title game and is shown in an accompanying photo following Self down the hall immediately after, when the coach of the Jayhawks was heading to the locker room. Allen said he had a chance for a short visit with the two-time NCAA title winner.
The two have been acquainted for a number of years. Allen was basketball media director at Oklahoma State when Self played there as a freshman.
The K-State grad definitely has a connection to Kansas basketball.
He served as media coordinator at Kemper Arena in 1988 when Danny and the Miracles defeated Oklahoma, was in the Alamo Dome in San Antonio in 2008 when Mario Chalmers capped a comeback with a buzzer-beater sending the game with Memphis in OT when Kansas prevailed, and he was on hand last Monday night, when the Jayhawks blitzed North Carolina after halftime en route to the program’s fourth national title.
“It’s more fun with people you know and coaches you know,” Allen said.
