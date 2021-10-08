Butcher Block: Stu Butcher
Editor’s note: Euphemia “Euphie” German, who lived in Chanute, wrote this about her life. It was submitted by a family friend Rick Sharp with excerpts printed.
After finishing two years of college at Pittsburg Teachers in Pittsburg, Kansas, my mother told me that was all she could do for me. These were the deep depression years for our family. The small income she had for the family had to be used to help my younger brother get started in college the next year. If he didn’t do this, my father would get him work in the coal fields. My brother’s ambition was to be a veterinarian doctor. Mother wanted him to fulfill that dream.
If you had gone to college two years, you earned a teaching certificate. That qualified me to teach, if I could find a job. There were no jobs in my town of Mulberry, Kan., so I joined a teacher’s agency. They sent places where I could apply. That summer I filled in 150 applications. Finally in August 1931, I was hired in Camps Pass, Montana. The salary was to be $100 a month, half of the amount would go for board and room to a family who lived on a ranch 75 miles from a town. The closest town was Miles City, Montana. The area where I was to live was called the Little Big Horn Mountains.
I lived in a log house owned by a family named Cunningham. They had five children, three of them in school. The house had three rooms and a lean-to on the north side. It had a bed, chair, wash stand and room for my trunk.
The one-room log school house was three miles away. The only way to get there was horseback. Mr. Cunningham supplied me with a small, gentle horse named Bessie Bell. By the time I got to school of a morning, my eyebrows were covered with frost.
My first job was to start a fire in the pot-bellied stove when it got cold. The school had four windows, all on one side. There was a fence around the schoolyard. This acted as a corral for the horses the children rode to school.
There were 15 children in the school. Eight of them were one family.
The year I was at Camps Pass, the grades 2, 4, 6 and 8 were the grades to be taught. This posed a problem because Jimmy Cunningham was 7 years old and had never gone to school. That meant he was also my first grader. By the time school was out in May, he was reading on the third grade level.
Why was Jimmy 7 years old before he started to school? Here is the story his parents told me. When Jimmy was 5 years old, he gathered some empty food cans, set them up, and was playing “store,” when he pointed to a can and said “You are cabbage.” Mrs. Cunningham heard him let out a cry. She went out to him and he held out the index finger on his right hand. His mother saw two pierced marks and knew he had been bitten by a snake. Among Jimmy’s grocery store cans, she found a six-inch rattlesnake. By the time they got Jimmy to Miles City, he had turned black to his waist. The mother and child stayed there in the hospital for a year. The year I had him in school, he had just started to grow again. He was a shy, quiet little boy but very smart.
Rattlesnakes often came near the school. One afternoon after school I was on my horse, ready to go home, when a group of children up ahead had dismounted and were watching a 6th grader as he grabbed a six-foot snake by the tail, and quick as a flash whirled it around and with a snap broke its neck. The boy’s name was Waddell and he had no fear.
Every month or so, somewhere there would be a western dance. I loved to dance and in college I was told that I was a good dancer. A rancher would clear out one room of his home, engage a fiddler and a guitarist and the dance began.
The first dance I attended was at a ranch six miles away on a Saturday night. The cowboy who asked me to go said he had a horse I could ride. We started out early enough, but arrived after dark. I was a slow rider. At this dance I met a cowboy named Buster. We dance a lot and he had a car and said he would take me home. That sounded great to me, it meant I could stay longer and wouldn’t have that bouncy horse ride home. After that, I was sorry I did this because it was an embarrassment to the cowboy who furnished me a horse. Buster and I became good friends and went to several dances, once down by the Powder River.
I was invited to be a guest with a friend named Audrey to a chuckwagon dinner at a round-up in the fall. When they said come for dinner, I thought we would sit at a table. The only table was the cook’s, and it was covered with pots and pans. Everybody just sat on the ground and held their plate on their lap. They served the hottest beans I ever tried to eat. They were loaded with red-hot pepper. Audrey was a native of Montana, so she knew how to heat hot beans, but my appetite left me and I ate when I returned to Cunningham’s ranch.
School was out in May 1932 and it snowed the last day of school. Plans were being made to build a teacherage to add on to the log schoolhouse. I knew I wasn’t up to such an arrangement, so I returned to Kansas and with the money saved, went back to college in the fall.
Lucky for me, on a blind date, I met David German, my future husband.
God watched over me and brought me safely home.
