GREG LOWER
A former Chanute police officer will serve a year of probation and pay restitution after he was found guilty of multiple theft charges.
Gary Allen must pay $1,697 in restitution and $218 in probation and court costs after pleading no contest to three counts of theft last week. Judge Tod Davis, 31st District Magistrate from Allen County, sentenced Allen to one year in jail on each of the three misdemeanor counts. Those sentences are suspended pending successful completion of probation. The jail time, were it to be served, would run concurrently, and two additional theft counts were dismissed under a plea agreement.
The judge found Allen guilty after the no contest plea was entered and probation was ordered Feb. 18.
Allen was convicted of the theft of $280 from a memorial fund established for former police officer Larry Roberts during October, November and December of 2014. Roberts died of cancer in 2012 and the funds were proceeds from a poker run to benefit his survivors. Allen will pay the restitution to Michelle Roberts.
Because he was an officer, Allen’s case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and handled by a special judge and prosecutor. He was placed on paid leave Jan. 1, 2019 and was terminated April 29, 2019, Chanute City Manager Jeff Cantrell said. The allegations did not involve public assets or public funds.
