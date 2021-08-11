Nina Senkbeil, 6, and Jacob Senkbeil

   An Amber Alert issued for a girl taken from Chanute’s Santa Fe Park was cancelled around 5 pm Wednesday by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Nina R. Senkbeil, 6, was  found safe at a residence in Fall River. The suspect, her father, Jacob Senkbeil, 32, was reported to be in custody.

The girl was .taken from Santa Fe Park at about 10:30 am Wednesday. 

The Chanute Police Department notified the Kansas Bureau of Investigation that she was with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared in an unknown direction.

At 12:15 pm Wednesday, they were seen in Fall River where the father made comments to someone that makes law enforcement believe the child is imminent danger.

They left Fall River in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was later found unoccupied in Greenwood County.

