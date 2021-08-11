Tribune staff
An Amber Alert issued for a girl taken from Chanute’s Santa Fe Park was cancelled around 5 pm Wednesday by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Nina R. Senkbeil, 6, was found safe at a residence in Fall River. The suspect, her father, Jacob Senkbeil, 32, was reported to be in custody.
The girl was .taken from Santa Fe Park at about 10:30 am Wednesday.
The Chanute Police Department notified the Kansas Bureau of Investigation that she was with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared in an unknown direction.
At 12:15 pm Wednesday, they were seen in Fall River where the father made comments to someone that makes law enforcement believe the child is imminent danger.
They left Fall River in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was later found unoccupied in Greenwood County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.