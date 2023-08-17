Name: Ross Fry
Position: MS/HS social studies
Schooling: Pittsburg State University, May 2023
Years of teaching: First year of teaching; I did my student teaching in May of 2023 in Liberal, Mo.
Most excited for: I am excited to meet and know the great staff and students here at St. Paul. I am also excited to share my knowledge of the social sciences everyday.
Goals: My goals for the first year here at St. Paul are to establish positive connections with the students and staff. My other goal is to also have an great time while were learning about the social sciences.I would like to add that I am so thankful to be here at St. Paul and have heard excellent things about this school, students, staff, and community. I am also thankful for being given this opportunity and plan to make the most of it.
Name: Jaime Gonsalves
Position: Pre-K -12 art
Schooling: California State University, 2004
Years of teaching: First
Most excited for: Working with the kids everyday.
Goals: Teaching the kids that everyone is an artist as long as they use their imaginations.
