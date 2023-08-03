USD 258 important dates
Aug. 9 and 10 — New teacher orientation
Aug. 10 — Teacher in-service and kick-off
Aug. 12 — Water Wars at the City Square
Aug. 14 — 7 p.m. USD 258 Board Meeting
Aug. 14 and 15 — Teacher in-service
Aug. 15 — Teacher work day
Aug. 17 — First day of school for elementary, sixth, ninth and new students
Aug. 18 — First day of school for seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades
Aug. 24 — 5 p.m. HS Volleyball jamboree @ Columbus
Aug. 25 — 6 p.m. HS Football jamboree @ Parsons
Aug. 26 — 8:30 a.m. HS JV Volleyball @ Iola; 8:30 a.m. HS Volleyball @ Burlington
Water Wars
Summertime calls for Humboldt, Kansas WATER WARS!
We have parades, slip & slides, polar plunge tanks, inflatable water slides, an enormous foam pit, water balloon slingshots, fire hydrant sprinklers, kiddie pools and a watermelon feed, OH MYYY!
Water Wars is scheduled for Saturday, August 12th, so get your swimsuits ready, the water shoes cleaned off and grab all your friends for this epic summer event!
See you on the square!
Humboldt Community Garage Sale
The Humboldt Community Garage Sales will be Saturday, September 9.
Registration forms are available at the Humboldt Pharmacy and Humboldt City Office. On or before August 31, mail the registration and $10 fee to Chapter AM P.E.O. c/o Christy Seifert at 1417 Georgia Road, Humboldt, KS 66748.
If there are questions, call Christy at (620) 228-9808 or Karen at (620) 496-6728.
Registered garage sales are listed on the Community Garage Sale Map.
The map is published in The Humboldt Union and available at Humboldt merchants.
Signs and balloons are provided to each garage sale participant.
The Humboldt garage sales are organized by Chapter AM, P.E.O. with support of the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Fees help pay for advertising and support P.E.O. education projects
Humboldt Happenings is compiled by Carman Huse. Huse can be reached at (620) 365-9311, star62us1962@yahoo.com or on Facebook.
