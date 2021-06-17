GREG LOWER
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center showed a net operating loss of nearly $1.1 million during May, trustees heard at Thursday’s board meeting.
Chief Financial Officer Katie Tinsley reported that net revenues were $3.47 million in May while operating expenses were $4.57 million. She also said operating expenses were under budget by about $250,000 and year-to-date retained earnings were favorable to the budget by $3 million.
Trustees approved the expansion of sleeping quarters for Emergency Medical Service staff, including reconfiguring a driveway, for $259,660. They also approved the purchase of five monitors to go along with the FetaLink software upgrade for $6,786 and the replacement of a boiler.
Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks reported that 17 hospital volunteers have returned. He also advised trustees about the Community of Immunity project, an effort to increase inoculations against COVID-19 by providing shots at local events. One event will include a vaccination station next to a beer garden.
Trustees approved authority statements for the Infection Prevention committee and Antimicrobial Stewardship committee.
David Yackell of the hospital consulting firm QHR Health reported that as of June 1, it is now a free-standing, independent company from QHC, which formerly was Quorum.
