MATT RESNICK
United States Senator Jerry Moran was given a whirlwind tour of Orizon Aerostructures Tuesday afternoon.
With high-ranking company officials in tow, Moran was first offered a glimpse of the facility’s recently-completed east building. The 45-minute walk-through tour concluded in the building’s west wing, with Moran receiving an overview of high priority projects, including the assembly of fighter jet parts.
Upon arrival, Moran addressed a contingent of those gathered for the walk-through, including local officials such as City Manager Todd Newman and Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez. Moran said that Orizon offers a prototype facility for the type of industry and infrastructure needed for the revitalization of small to midsize towns.
“This is an unusual circumstance in which a company has invested so much money, effort and growth into a midsize community,” he said.
Early in the tour, Moran was told about the facility’s freshly-minted “augmented reality experience” utilized during the assembly process. The detailed breakdown was presented by Rick Newell, who oversees Innovation and Project Management.
“It helps us to keep people excited about coming to work for a company that does something complex — without being stressed about the complexity of the work,” Newell said.
This was Moran’s first visit to the plant in nearly five years.
“I wanted to come back to see what’s transpired since then,” Moran told The Tribune in a post-tour interview. “Orizon creates great opportunities for this part of Kansas — for employment, future and stabilizing our communities — and to make sure that more communities have a bright future.”
Moran said he was impressed by the strides made since his previous visit.
“We need this type of business in Kansas, and I’m pleased that Chanute has done what’s necessary to attract this company and help it grow,” he said.
Moran holds Senatorial committee assignments related to the federal aviation industry.
“I’m engaged as generally trying to help the aviation and aerospace industry in Kansas expand their work,” he said. “We have been really dependent upon commercial aircraft. It’s a really important component of what we do in Kansas.”
Moran said that the aviation industry has experienced its fair share of ups and downs, noting that it’s lagged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Part of my efforts have been to try to create opportunities for more work to be done in defense of our country,” he said. “In a dangerous world, satellites become a huge component of our national security and our economy.”
Moran also cited the private sector’s ever-increasing involvement with outer space, including rocket launches and passengers traveling through orbit. He said travel to Mars is also on the horizon, and reiterated that aviation and aerospace is a central component of Kansas’ overall economy.
“Kansas has a history of being the air capital of the world, an aviation center,” he said. “As that industry grows, I want to make sure that Kansas and Kansans are a part of it. I also want to make sure that the people who choose to live in the more rural parts of our state have opportunities to do things.”
The USD 413 school system, Neosho County Community College and the Mitchell Career and Technical Education Center are vital to that cause, Moran said.
“They are helping train a workforce,” he said. “Those who are interested in science and engineering — it’s important that they have not only been educated here, but have futures to stay in Kansas.”
Orizon has done a phenomenal job in the training of its employees, Moran said.
“We’ve had lots of people in Kansas who have never had any experience with technology and the manufacturing process,” he said. “It sure appears that Orizon is taking people who have little experience and turning them into (individuals) with great capabilities — and can earn higher salaries and wages than what is typical in many places in Kansas. The education and training that is taking place here is something that is really important.
“Plus, this facility and its employees are doing things that are really advanced. This is difficult and important manufacturing that is beyond the norm of lots of places that you see across Kansas.”
Moran said the Southeast Kansas economy is thriving. He cited a pair of recent stops in Cherryvale related to expansion of the federal railroad system. He said that improvements made to a nearby railway are immensely beneficial for a soybean crushing plant being constructed south of Neosho County, resulting in job creation.
“I’m always looking for opportunities to be supportive of improving transportation, highway, railroad and airport (infrastructure) in Southeast Kansas,” Moran said, adding that he also greatly values the agriculture industry and places high priority on farmers and ranchers. “I want to be part of making certain that communities across Kansas, the people that live here, have a future. It’s what we call the American dream.”
While his job entails domestic and foreign issues, Moran said he likes to keep his focus on Kansas.
“If a Senator from Kansas is not promoting the things that matter to our economy and our communities, who is?” Moran asked. “So this is a significant part of my job, what I see as my role. At the same time trying to deal with all the challenges our country faces broadly and around the world.”
Orizon CEO Charles Newell said he was delighted by Moran’s stop at the facility.
“We’re grateful that he would come, grateful for the work that he’s done for the aviation industry and about the prospects that he brings to us,” Newell said, citing those prospects as Amazon and Blue Origin, to name a few. “He’s great at generating opportunities.”
Newman is also pleased with the facility’s overall progress.
“Just from where the (new building) was a year ago to where it is now,” Newman said. “To see it come to life, the people in it and all the parts and manufacturing. It’s awesome.”
Godinez agreed.
“I love touring Orizon because every time we come out here, there are always more people and work orders,” he said. “Everything is just busier and moving along.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.