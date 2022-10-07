MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT — Jaryt Hess has experienced a meteoric rise in the world of amateur trapshooting.
The 15-year-old Humboldt High School sophomore was crowned champion at one of the sport’s marquee events, the Grand America. Hosted by the Amateur Trapshooting Association, the 123rd event was held in August in Sparta, Ill.
Hess competed in multiple categories, culminating with his triumph as overall champion of all age groups. A suspenseful victory in the final category put Hess over the top.
Hess has been trapshooting for only three years. He first became interested after seeing his older brother join the Humboldt school district’s trapshooting team. He could have joined as an 11 year-old the year of the team’s inception in 2019, but opted to hold off.
“He was smaller and didn’t have the upper-body strength to consistently mount the gun and shoot good scores,” said his father Jeremy. “So he wasn’t too enthused with shooting then.”
He joined the team as a middle-schooler the following year, and began his quick ascension to the top.
Hess first tasted victory on a grand scale at last year’s Kansas State Handicap Championship in Sedgwick, notching a first-place finish. While Sedgwick’s shooting venue is known as one of the top in the state, Hess and the Humboldt trapshooting team practice and compete at Lone Tree Gun Club in Elsmore.
“A lot of the stuff he’s just taught himself. He’s got his own method,” Jeremy said. “He starts off the year a little slow and after seeing more targets, just gets better and better.”
Shootout thriller
Trapshooting is defined by a handicap, a formula referencing a competitor’s experience and success to determine the yardage range from which they shoot, with 27 yards being the furthest out. Hess ultimately won the national event in Sparta from the 22-yard line. Earlier in the week, Hess’ talents were on full display when he picked off 199 of 200 targets. It still wasn’t enough to earn the top prize in the category, as 32 of his fellow competitors connected on all 200 targets.
“That event is probably the easiest of them all,” Jeremy said, noting that they were shooting from a much closer range at 16 yards out. “But it gives you an idea of (the level of competition).”
During “Grand week,” Hess also took part in the Champion of Champions competition, due to his status as sub-junior champion for the state of Kansas.
The final event of Grand America is the crown jewel of the 10-day competition, described by Jeremy as the “granddaddy of them all.” Held at the World Shooting & Recreation Complex, it’s the single largest event of its kind, with roughly 3,000 entrants.
One of the first to go on the final day, Hess pegged 100 out of 100 targets with his trusty Browning BT-100 single barrel break-action gun.
“It’s a discontinued gun that they haven’t made for around 15 years,” Jeremy said.
Hess was then relegated to waiting on the results from a large number of entrants who followed him. One other competitor rang up 100 percent of the targets, forcing an overtime shoot off.
The winner of the shoot off is determined by who scores the best on a box of 25 targets. The overtime continues until someone emerges with a better score. Hess needed just one box of targets to eke out the victory, 23-22. The achievement did not quite go as planned, as Hess’ gun faltered on his first fire.
“He tried to shoot and the gun just went ‘click,’” Jeremy recounted. “I diagnosed it as the firing pin was broken.”
While he was equipped with a backup gun, Hess elected to go another route, and he and his father hopped in their car and raced over to a local gunsmith in Sparta.
“We did have a backup, but when he just shot a 100 straight with that one, you don’t want to take any chances,” Jeremy said, adding that tournament rules normally only allow five minutes for a repair. “Since they were in the shoot off, you get more time.”
After returning to the complex with his repaired weapon in tow, Hess was off-target on two of his first three shots.
“I’m sure a lot of it was just nerves, running around and getting his gun fixed and hurrying back out there,” Jeremy said.
Hess then connected on 23 straight en route to the top finish. His spoils included a large trophy and a Super Bowl-sized ring to commemorate the feat.
“I was really excited because not very many people win it — and it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Hess told The Tribune. “I was surprised that I won, but I was confident that I was going to win something.”
Hess has spent much time over the past three years honing his sharpshooting abilities.
“I’ve probably shot more than 10,000 targets,” he said, noting that he plans on defending his crown at next year’s Grand America showcase.
Hess is aiming to extend his handicap to 27 yards, and that he’s looking to ultimately take his talents to the college level. K-State and Fort Hays State are two Kansas schools with such extracurricular programs.
“Fort Hays is probably one of the top 5 in the US for shotgun sports,” Jeremy said.
