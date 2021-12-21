GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners increased their insurance coverage against computer hackers Tuesday afternoon at their bi-weekly meeting.
Wood Dulohery Insurance representative Chris Bohrer visited to discuss the annual insurance policy renewal. Other insurance coverage will increase by 6.7 percent next year, but he said because of vehicles added, the effective increase is only 3.7 percent.
But that was the easy one of the two reports, he said. The harder one had to do with cyber-crime and scams. Bohrer said that over the last three months, cybersecurity losses were $67 billion nationwide.
Bohrer had three clients in southeast Kansas who reported losses. He told about how a few years ago hackers spied on email between the city of Wichita and contractors working on the main east-west thoroughfare. Eventually the hackers knew when a contractor would send an invoice and changed the account and routing number for payment to steal more than a half-million dollars.
Another time, hackers were able to enter a computer system through an unprotected printer, Bohrer said.
The increase in home-based work and online shopping over the past months has increased the risk because of vulnerable personal computers, Commissioner Nic Galemore said.
“Hackers have loved COVID,” Bohrer said.
The renewal goes into effect Jan. 1 so coverage will not lapse.
In other business, Garth Herrman with the bond consultant firm Gilmore & Bell presented the final action on the third series of bonds for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
The 2022 series will refinance $8 million in 2015 bonds. The previous 2021A series also refinanced previous bonds, and the 2021 series provided new funding for hospital equipment.
County 911 Director Lori Nally received approval to purchase two radio repeaters and an antenna.
The repeater takes weak signals from small, sometimes handheld two-way radios and rebroadcasts them at a stronger signal. The 11-year-old countywide repeater had failed pages EMS, fire departments and the Erie Police Department.
Nally requested the second repeater as a backup and originally sought two antennas, which she said would cost $10,000.
Stan Basler, chairman of a committee seeking radar-activated aircraft warning lights on the Neosho Ridge Wind turbines, met with the commission, although representatives of the electric-generating wind farm were not present.
Officials are waiting on information about ongoing costs and a second upfront quote. Basler said he guessed the lighting system would cost $1.4 million, and suggested the county pay for the system from annual payments Neosho Ridge makes in lieu of property taxes.
“I just want to keep this moving,” Basler said, also asking if COVID-19 assistance funds could be used.
Galemore and Commissioner Gail Klaassen said they could not support Basler’s proposal until they have more solid numbers. Commissioner Paul Westhoff did not think Neosho Ridge would fund the lighting system.
“They’re not going to pay nothing for the lights,” Westhoff said. “They’re dogging it. They’re dragging this out.”
Commissioners approved a resolution to extend a moratorium on further windfarm development.
Treasurer Sydney Ball discussed her stepping down as part of the Human Resources and Payroll management, which is also handled by County Clerk Heather Elsworth. Elsworth was not at Tuesday’s meeting.
Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr talked to the commission about her end-of-the-year budget and about disposal of mercury from a private owner.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said he wanted new bids on fuel because of the fluctuating market. The commission opened bids two weeks ago, but the three bidders say they cannot honor those quotes, Brown said.
Commissioners also discussed a request to close a portion of 210th Road west of Chase Road. They approved financing on a Caterpillar model 140-151 motor grader, to start in 2023.
They also approved participating in a statewide settlement of opioid litigation.
Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp received approval to extend the deadlines on three Neighborhood Revitalization Program projects by six months, and approval on three new NRP applications. Commissioners approved her request to restructure the job duties in her department next year.
