Terri Markham was named the annual recipient of the Deborah Cummings award during the staff recognition awards on May 10. Markham is the district’s child nutrition director.

Terri Markham said she was surprised and overjoyed after being named the recipient of the Deborah Cummings award.

USD 413 spotlights that individual at its annual employee recognition reception in early May. The honor goes to a district employee that displays the qualities embodied by the late Cummings during her tenure with the district.

