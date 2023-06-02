Terri Markham said she was surprised and overjoyed after being named the recipient of the Deborah Cummings award.
USD 413 spotlights that individual at its annual employee recognition reception in early May. The honor goes to a district employee that displays the qualities embodied by the late Cummings during her tenure with the district.
Cummings began her career on the kitchen staff and eventually became the kitchen manager at Chanute Elementary School. Cummings exemplified the district’s “Student’s First” motto as displayed by her attitude, dedication and the pride she took in feeding the students of Chanute.
Markham has been an employee of the district since 2001 and ascended to the role of Food Service and Child Nutrition Director in 2010. Markham said the award has special meaning, having spent a number of years working closely with Cummings.
“I bawled like a baby after I found out. Debbie and I were extremely close,” Markham said. “It’s a huge honor to not only win the award, but just to be nominated for it.”
Markham said the formulating food regimens that children enjoy is one of the primary challenges of her job.
“We’re not doing them any good nutrition-wise if the kids won’t eat the meal,” she said.
Markham added that keeping pace with the ever-changing USDA nutrition and meal requirement guidelines is a time-consuming endeavor.
“It started in 2014 and continues to get stricter,” she said.
As part of the changing cafeteria landscape, salad bars and fresh vegetables were ushered into each of the district’s main buildings.
“We have healthier meals, but are the kids eating them?” Markham asked. “Manufacturers have also come a long way since then — with lowering sodium and making whole grain (items) that appease the kids.”
Markham said that she attended a national health nutrition conference in Washington DC, noting that federal reimbursement for rising food costs was a topic of interest. Markham noted that changes in federal criteria for free meal applicants is a step in the right direction.
“They’ve raised the income limit so more can meet it,” she said. “It will be beneficial if more kids can meet the guidelines for free- and reduced meals, especially here in southeast Kansas.”
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said that Markham garnered the award for all the right reasons.
“Terri is dedicated to ensuring that we are doing all that we can for the students and that we continue to put students first,” he said. “It’s really because of Terri that our food service has continued to thrive.”
Koester said that USD 413 is one of the few districts that does not have to supplement food service costs at the expense of its general fund.
“That’s because of Terri’s diligence with pricing and getting the best deals that she can get for our product,” he said.
Koester added that Markham also manages an account related to overdue meal balances.
“She just does a really good job of making sure that we keep in touch with what’s in the best interest of our students,” he said. “She won the award because she wants to do what’s right for our students and has done a great job of that during her years here.”
Superintendent Kellen Adams echoed Koester’s sentiments.
“Terri met each and every criteria for the award,” he said. “As you go through that list of characteristics and traits — she checks each box.”
