CONNIE WOODARD
USD 413 public relations
Student journalist Sophie Osborn has been acquiring accolades for her work inside the classroom, along the sidelines of the basketball court, managing social media, and capturing student life behind her lens over the four years she’s attended Chanute High School. Last week, the Kansas Scholastic Press Association announced that Osborn is the Kansas State Journalist of the Year from 3A-4A schools.
Osborn has received a number of regional and state awards from the KSPA since 2017, including three state titles, three runners-up awards, first place in the Kansas Historical Society photography competition, and third place for a sport reaction photo in the Quill and Scroll national photography competition.
For this latest award, judges took into account her entire body of work, a portfolio that represented her passion, the range of her skill, and her leadership.
CHS journalism teacher Dustin Fox agreed with the judges’ choice.
“Having Sophie in our program has been an absolute blessing these past four years.” Fox said. “I cannot imagine anyone more deserving of being named Kansas Student Journalist of the Year than Sophie. Her contributions to our staff – whether as a photographer, an editor, a social media manager, or a writer – are beyond measure.”
To be considered for the award, Osborn needed to fill out an application, submit a resume and create an online portfolio that reflected her personality along with examples of her work, explanations for each assignment, and her reasons for including it in her portfolio.
In her essay, she wrote about how journalism has impacted her life and how she got started.
“I wasn’t supposed to be in journalism as a freshman, but I ended up in the class,” she said.
When she learned she could take photos at all of the high school events, “I started taking photographs of everything I could,” she said.
Fox noticed her enthusiasm and saw a spark.
“When Sophie was a freshman, I saw the potential right away, but it is hard to imagine anyone having as much success as she has had throughout her high school journalism career,” Fox said. “It’s not just the competitions, though. In fact, all the awards she wins are just a small piece of the amazing work she does day in and day out in our journalism program.”
She has revitalized The Comet’s social media platform, plans what two post and works to increase their following. She serves as the Ad Sales Manager, visiting local businesses to sell advertising space, and then coordinates the design of ads between designers and the businesses. She also manages a team of graphic designers to put together graphics for media use.
She wanted her portfolio to show the broad range of her experience and she chose to do that through her photographs.
“I included a lot of stuff, sections of my site where I showed what I’d published in the Chanute Tribune and The Comet, sports and student life photos as well as some landscapes and outdoor portraits. I really just tried to show how passionate I am about photo journalism and used my photos to show my strengths in that,” she said.
In December 2018 she became an interim sports photographer at the Chanute Tribune until April 2019.
“It was a cool experience for me to be able to see some of my work published and to work to get good shots for the paper was a really fun experience,” she said.
“Sophie doesn’t just take photos. She tells stories. Her ability to cwapture moments that pull you into her photo is so special,” Fox said. “(She) has an eye for photography, and she works tirelessly to perfect her craft. She’s never content and is always wanting to be better. That’s what makes her so different. Not only is she exceptionally talented, she puts in the work to make that talent something more.”
As the photographer of the year in 3A-4A, Osborn’s work will compete against the 1A-2A and the 5A-6A winners for the overall Student Journalist of the Year in Kansas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.