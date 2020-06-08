ERIC SPRUILL
ERIE – USD 101 Board of Education members approved a plan last week to hold the Erie High School graduation on June 27 at 4 pm, allowing each graduate to have 10 attendees at the ceremony. The event will be held in the high school gymnasium.
Superintendent Troy Damman announced that the Neosho County Commission voted to donate $200,000 to help with funding of district projects during the meeting.
The board voted unanimously to accept the donation, which will be used to update the HVAC system at Erie High School. Board members accepted a bid from DCS Services to replace the current system at a cost of $111,635. Board members also approved a bid from Commercial Glass to replace some aluminum doors for $17,823.
Also approved were several clubs: EHS Art, Clay Target, Diversity, and Future Farmers of America. Krista Fisher also provided information to the board regarding the formation of an Archery Club for grades 4-12.
Members voted to approve the club with one supplemental stipend for the team.
Damman presented an audit proposal from Rodney Burns, CPA, to complete the 2019-20 school year. The cost of the audit was $7,200, a $200 increase from the previous year. The audit was accepted.
In other news, the board approved an extension in the Memorandum of Understanding with the Kansas Office of the Bank Commissioner to allow their staff to park their vehicles at Erie Elementary School at the same rate of $1,000 per year.
In personnel, the board approved the resignations of Paris Stierwalt, Margo Troike, Melissa Taylor and Joseph Clark.
The board hired Kymber Simmons to be the instrumental and vocal teacher at the middle school and high school.
Edward Ramsey was named the 21st Century Transportation Director, while Keisha Hammans was named the 21st Century substitute food service worker.
Members approved supplemental contracts for the 2020 summer weight program for Karla LaForge, Sindy Daniels, Eddie Kearns and Nicholas Pfeifer.
Members also approved to raise the daily pay for substitute teachers from $105 to $115.
