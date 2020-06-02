ERIC SPRUILL
Chanute Public Schools will be spending some money after the USD 413 Board of Education approved several capital projects on Monday evening at its regular June meeting.
With a 7-0 vote, the board approved a new door security system that will be installed at Chanute Elementary School, Royster Middle School and Chanute High School. The project comes with a $57,140 price tag and will be purchased from INA Alert of Elinwood. While the price is steep, members were in agreement that it would provide safer and more secure schools at the touch of a button.
“You can hit one button from the office and lock all doors at once. You can also hit the switch to where it opens up all the doors for athletic events,” assistant superintendent Matt Koester said. “You know which doors are open at all times. For instance, say a janitor is the last one out, he can swipe a card and lock all the doors at once. It can also be controlled by select cell phones that we choose to give access to.”
Replacing the CES LED sign at CES was also on the agenda. Several lights are out and it is difficult to read. After reviewing bids, Sign Designs in Joplin came in with the lowest total at $27,861.75. The replacement sign will be in high definition.
While on the topic of new signs, Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams noted that the sign at RMS needed to be replaced as well, and could be done for $27,663.30. It was scheduled to be replaced as soon as next year.
Sign Designs will also update the district’s software to run the signs at no cost.
“What this will do is put each school in charge of what goes on their sign, but if there is a message the district wants to get out, we will have access to put it up at all three schools simultaneously,” Adams said.
Board members also approved the purchase of 40 laptops with docking stations and DVD writers and readers for teachers for $43,153.28 from Sterling Computers Company. The district had $50,000 set aside for this, so it came in under budget.
The purchase of 300 new Google Chromebooks for students was also approved, totaling $69,000 and also from Sterling Computer Products. The district had $90,000 set aside for this purchase, so is $21,000 under budget.
The board decided not to purchase any maintenance plans from Sterling at the request of Adams, who said all repairs are done by the district technology department.
At last month’s meeting, board members approved remodeling projects of the CHS office, RMS cafeteria and to have the track resurfaced at the Chanute Community Sports Complex. Because each project was more than $100,000, the district must pay bond bids. The CHS office remodel bond bid was $3,250 bringing the total cost to $152,267.91. The bond bid for the RMS remodel came in at $7,255 bringing its total cost to $424,276.45. Board members approved the payment the bond bids.
Assistant Superintendent Tracy Maring recommended entering into new long-term contracts with unlimited users with IXL Learning and Odysseyware from Edgenuity. The district already had one-year contracts with both companies, but with a limited number of users at one time.
With unlimited users, in the event of another school shutdown, the district will be better prepared to provide an online learning environment for students.
A three-year subscription with IXL Learning will cost the district $29,016, while the contract with Edgenuity — used by RMS and CHS for math, English, science, social studies, electives, AP courses and world languages, and features virtual tutors — will cost $20,000 for a one-year subscription.
Both subscriptions were passed unanimously.
Santa Fe ballfields
The district also agreed to an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Chanute for the use of the Santa Fe ball complex. Both parties agree there is a need for a joint and cooperative effort, which would be the most economical approach to meeting the needs of both the City and the school district.
The district’s lease payment will be the total cost to purchase and install artificial turf on two of the four ballfields in the complex (fields 3 and 4) and may not exceed $430,909.
“I feel this is only fair,” Adams said. “The City of Chanute included us in the planning of the complex and the least we can do is take care of the turf on the fields that we will be using.”
The city will provide and pay for all utilities servicing the complex, including electricity, water, gas, heating and cooling. It will also take care of all repairs, maintenance and custodial services to the complex.
USD 413 will have the discretion and right to determine when and if the artificial turf should be replaced.
Both parties are to cooperate with regard to coordinating the use of the complex, but USD 413 will receive priority from March through May, scheduling practices from 3 to 6 pm each school day during those months.
Also in the agreement is a stipulation that neither party will allow pitchers or catchers wear metal cleats. City commissioners signed the agreement at their last meeting in May.
Other business
After meeting in executive session, the board voted to purchase property located at 321 E. Main St., currently occupied by KVC. Adams said details regarding the purchase will be released in the near future.
The board also contemplated moving the graduation date back up to June 19 after Governor Laura Kelly’s decision to leave COVID-19 restrictions up to each individual county. Neosho County dropped all restrictions, so the district had a choice to hold graduation on the date they scheduled earlier.
However, most were in agreement that plans had already changed too many times and they needed to stick with the July 10 date.
“I’ve already received several invitations to graduation get-togethers from several students,” board member Gary Wheeler said. “To change it again after they have already sent out invitations… They have families that will be traveling in and I just don’t think it would be right to change it again.”
CHS assistant principal Tyler Applegate said based on the survey that was sent out last month, “well over 70 percent,” of students and parents wanted the date to be July 10.
Personnel changes
The district accepted the resignation of Patricia Shrum, bus monitor. Shrum said she would be available for an on-call or as-needed basis as a substitute.
Members hired Lyndsey Brothers, CES teacher, Timothy Tarkelly, CHS English teacher, and Amanda Wolfe, CES teacher.
