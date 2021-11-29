GREG LOWER
The 2021 holiday shopping season opened better than during the pandemic, but not fully back to the level of 2019.
Merchants had fair weather for Shop Local Saturday and Black Friday and reported good crowds, but some shoppers seemed more interested in spending time with family after last year.
“I was happy with them,” said Talk of the Town owner Sharon Harrison. Both days were better than last year and Friday was better than 2019, she said, but Saturday was not as good as before the pandemic.
“But close,” she said. “You always want more.”
Main Street Chanute Director Ruthann Boatwright said Saturday was very well attended. Ten home-based businesses and crafters had booths at the New Chicago Room of the SKIL Resource Center, where Main Street Chanute handed out goody bags for the first hour and sold Main Street ornaments.
“It was just a nice steady pace all day,” Boatwright said.
Main Street plans to hold a Cookies for Santa contest Dec. 11 at the New Chicago Room, and so far has nine participants registered for Thursday’s Christmas parade, in addition to the Chanute High School Band, Chanute Fire Department and the Chanute Police DARE car.
Participants are welcome up until the start of the parade, but those that register will be judged for $50 prizes in the categories of Church, Business or Organization.
Fur Babi Boutique owner Mary James said she did really well during the half-day she was open Friday and had very steady business Saturday. The store has been open about two weeks and offers do-it-yourself pet grooming and bathing and sells boutique pet items.
Carisa Owens, owner of Yard Sail and Sail On, said she took advantage of the gift-buying traffic to offer discounts. She said Friday was busy.
“Crazy busy,” she said. “It’s a good time to move a bunch of items.”
Denise Hastings, owner of Merle Norman, said the weekend was really good with a great turnout.
“Very enthusiastic shoppers,” she said.
“Black Friday was fantastic,” Consignment owner Cora Finley said. “Shop small Saturday was meh.”
She said people are not averse to buying consignment items as gifts, especially for children.
Finley said her business has generally been up from the pre-pandemic period. She said the need to shop locally during the pandemic allowed her to gain customers.
Cardinal Drug owner Joel Norris said both Friday and Saturday were busy. He said there were a lot of people he does not usually see, but business still seemed down from before the pandemic.
“It’s hard to remember back that far,” he said.
