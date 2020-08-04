Klaassen wins county commission race; Taylor advances
for sheriff
ERIE — In the only local three-way primary race, Republican and incumbent Gail Klaassen topped the field Tuesday night.
Klaassen received 360 votes for Neosho County Commission, 1st District.
Eddie Rosenberger received 256 votes and Mark Ping 191.
There is no opposition in November’s General Election.
In Erie, 202 provisional, 513 mail-in-ballots and 82 advance voting ballots were included in the unofficial results.
For Neosho County Sheriff, Undersheriff Greg Taylor secured 1,787 votes and challenger David Starr 595.
Taylor will face Democrat Kelley Standley in November.
Sen. Dan Goddard held the high hand in Neosho County in the 15th District State Senate race.
Goddard, R-Parsons, picked up 1,354 votes to 979 for Virgil Peck, R-Havana. Other counties’ votes will decide this race.
In the 9th District House of Representatives race, incumbent Kent Thompson, R-LaHarpe garnered 883 Neosho County votes and Armando Hernandez, R-Chanute, 400 votes.
Other counties’ votes will also decide this race.
In the Kansas Representative race, Neosho County agreed with state voters with 1,375 votes for State treasurer Jake LaTurner. Steve Watkins had 673 and Dennis Taylor received 284 votes.
For Senate, Rep. Roger Marshall received 775 votes in the county and Kris Kobach 883.
Heather Elsworth, Neosho County Clerk, said unofficial results will be posted on the county website under “election page.”
