GREG LOWER
and ERICSPRUILL
Chanute Tribune
People adjusting to state-of-emergency and stay-at-home orders are having to find new ways to keep physically active. With efforts to limit travel and contact with other people to prevent spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19), health clubs, fitness centers and other healthy activities have closed, but organizers and participants are finding other methods.
The necessary closure of local dance studios is just one challenge affecting many youth in the area. Finding a sense of normalcy has been difficult, but Studio B Dance Center is doing its best to keep its students active by offering online classes through Zoom.
Zoom is a remote conferencing system that allows people to view each other and interact. Schools and businesses alike are using it to continue their daily lives, while being stuck at home.
Studio B started online classes this week and so far is getting rave reviews from parents and students alike.
“I just felt sorry for the kids and especially my senior students who were basically robbed of everything this year,” owner Beth Bell said. “Bringing some sense of normalcy to their lives in a very unsure and a bit scary world right now is something I felt they needed.
“Just being able to connect with them, something I do on a weekly basis, was actually a nice feeling I had back in my life this week. These students are more than a business to me; they are a part of my life.”
Parents are doing their part as well, clearing out space for their children to dance, and in some cases converting garages into makeshift dance studios.
Bell said they are still learning many different things about Zoom.
“It’s the new normal for so many people this day,” she noted.
And there have been some funny moments as well.
“I had one student take her iPad outside and I kept seeing clouds so I asked her what she was doing. She said, ‘I’m swinging on my swing set,’” Bell said. “I was like, ‘This is dance class, not recess.’”
Bell offered a quote that one of her dance parents had shared through email.
“Thank you so much for doing online dance classes. It’s provided a lot of normalcy for us,” Sarah John said.
The studio is currently doing up to 10 classes per day in 40-minute sessions.
“Our hope is to have our annual show, which is always the weekend after Memorial Day weekend. We have scheduled it for the end of June if the Centers for Disease Control guidelines have lifted,” Bell said. “What surprises me is some of these kids understand they may not be able to perform, which is the reward for working so hard all year. But they are just glad to be dancing again.”
The other local studio, Brenda’s Dance, is currently sending videos to its students, but plans to work on recital routines via Zoom in the near future.
“Right now, we are just preparing videos and sending them out through email,” owner Brenda Osborn said. “We were planning to be back in the studio on Monday, but obviously that is not going to happen, so we have to switch game plans. We plan to offer online learning through Zoom in the very near future, but we are working out the details. I miss my kiddos and just being able to see their faces again is what I can’t wait for when we go to Zoom.”
Brenda’s Dance hopes to hold its recital in July.
Fitness centers and gyms
The Chanute Rehabilitation and Fitness Center at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center sent letters to its members stating that it will not be billing members for the time they are unable to use the facility.
Fitness Center Manager Karen Liudahl said personal trainers Clayton Naff and Wyatt Tarmley have started putting daily workouts online on Instagram at rehab_and_fitnesscenter and on the center’s Facebook page, facebook.com/RehabAndFitness
Liudahl said therapy girls are also offering a workout challenge and people can get on the sites for free.
“Maybe that will get them motivated,” she said.
Physical, occupational and speech therapy, which can be done on a one-on-one basis, are still taking place at the center. When clients enter, they are screened and staff takes their temperatures.
She said the trainers are also working one-on-one with fitness center members online through Zoom or Facetime video conferencing applications. Naff is also providing nutritional information and advice on how to store foods safely on the Facebook page.
While CrossFit Chanute has closed, members are still going online for daily workouts from Zoom or a private Facebook group, owner Satinne Wicker said.
She said members have told her it is hard to stay motivated.
“We’ve rallied together,” she said.
Wicker said she puts together daily workouts that provide variety, while using the space and equipment members have available at home. She has also checked out equipment for members to use at home.
The headquarters of CrossFit Inc. has organized a “Support Your Local Box” online competition to assist clubs that may face financial struggles.
Supporters can make donations to particular clubs like Chanute, and provide weekly workouts. Club members submit videos or other proof of their performance, and compete against other clubs around the world.
“It’s something they put together to keep us together as a community,” Wicker said.
She said before the closing, CrossFit had about 50 members and some have prepaid their fees to keep make sure the club stays afloat.
Jamie Fail of Inertia Health & Fitness said they have closed their gym and tanning salon due to the new guidelines until further notice.
“The health and well-being of our customers and staff is our highest priority,” she said.
Inertia is still offering curbside pickup for their Daily Grind Nutrition protein shakes. Hours of operation are 10 am to 3 pm Monday through Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.