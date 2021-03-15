4A Champs!

Front row, from left: Christian Hare, Steven Showalter, Vann Trester, Genasis Pedrino; back row: Darron Jones, Kayl Allen, Zander Yoho, Peyton Gregg, and sponsor Wendy Wawrzewski-Jones.

Tribune staff

Chanute High School brought home another State championship, and they didn’t have to travel to do it.

In the virtual chess championship, Chanute bested Class 4A with 45.5 points, comfortably ahead of second-place Parsons at 20.5. 

“While some are not happy with the (indivual) results and feel they could have done better, this coach is extremely proud of our team this year,” said sponsor Wendy Wawrzewski-Jones.

Individually placing: (top 50 get medals)

Zander Yoho - 28th (team captain), Peyton Gregg - 35th, Darron Jones - 58th, Vann Trester - 65th, Kayl Allen - 66th, Genasis Pedrino - 69th,  Steven Showalter - 77th.

“As a team, we had to make many adjustments due to COVID, playing all tournaments online, which is something we have never done before,” said Wawrzewski-Jones.

The students had to meet all district COVID safety guidelines while maintaining competitiveness.

“Mostly we missed seeing our SEK friends and competitors at tournaments,” she said. 

“Our team is looking for new members while always looking forward to the RMS (Royster Middle School) 8th graders who come and play at CHS. 

“Royster Middle School is really where our program begins and we can’t leave out Heidi Bolt (retired) and Cassy Richardson, who is the current coach at Royster. Without them our program would not have the roots and legacy it does.”

