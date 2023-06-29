The community is invited to Chanute’s 150th celebration 2-8 p.m. Saturday.
There will be a downtown block party on Main Street from Lincoln to Evergreen.
One of the highlights of the event is a 4 p.m. community photo, which will take place at the east corner of Main and Lincoln.
People can purchase 150th commemorative items for sale, including: medallions; water bottle; and T-shirts.
Inspyral Circus will perform throughout the celebration, including aerial acts, stilt walkers and more.
Other activities include:
—The Ambassador Christ Church will have a dunk tank and basketball goal.
—Westview Southern Baptist Church will assist with the dunk tank and basketball goal event and also have other information.
—The Chanute Bit & Spur Saddle Club will offer pony rides and rodeo information.
—The Chanute Historical Society will have temporary tattoos and historical information on hand.
—The Chanute Public Library and Friends of Chanute Library will host a Wild West squirt gun shoot out.
—Cleaver Farm & Home will have Plinko games with prizes. It also will have electrolyte popsicles.
—Consignment will have Kids Dash for Cash events at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
—Greenheart Exchange will have information on cultural exchange programs.
—Living Word Assembly will offer free water.
—The Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum will host corn hole games and have information about the museum.
—Neosho County Community College/NCCC Alumni/NCCC Foundation will offer free water bottles.
—The Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center will host a selfie photo booth. People are encouraged to use the hashtag #150chanute. The medical center also will have an onsite ambulance Saturday.
—The Neosho County Suicide Prevention Coalition will have information by the NMRMC booth.
—Otterbein Community Church of Chanute will sell cinnamon rolls.
—The Chanute Art Gallery will have a potter’s wheel and craft demonstrations plus information.
—Tony’s Garden Center & Gift Shop will have rock painting.
Also on Saturday, Chanute Bit & Spur Club Rodeo Queen Maggie Hood will sign autographs 3-4 p.m.
SEK Princesses will visit attendees 4:30-6:30 p.m. Elsa, Anna and Cinderella all will make appearances.
Food vendors include: Sam & Louie’s Mobile Pizzeria; Elks 806 corn on the cob; Masonic Lodge pulled pork sandwiches; J-N-C Chill Zone shaved iced; and Perry’s Pork Rinds.
A fireworks show by the city will end the festivities Saturday. It begins at 9:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Park.
